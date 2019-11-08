×

Tegan and Sara Close Their Warner Merch Site Due to ‘Unacceptable’ Backlog

Variety Staff

In this portrait, Tegan Quin and Sara Quin of Tegan and Sara pose for a portrait in New YorkTegan and Sara Portrait Session, New York, USA
CREDIT: Scott Gries/Invision/AP/Shutters

Tegan and Sara have shut down their Warner Records merchandise site due to a “huge backlog” that they say has marred the company’s other artist stores. The twin-sister duo say they plan to open their own independent merch store.

“Today we’ve asked Warner Records to shut down the Tegan and Sara online merchandise store,” a Thursday post from the twin-sister duo reads. “Their warehouse is experiencing a huge backlog that is affecting all Warner artist stores and there is no definitive answer about when remaining pre-orders will ship and this is just unacceptable to us. We have requested Warner not take any new orders for Tegan and Sara merchandise as we have lost faith in their warehouse’s ability to fulfill those orders in a timely manner.”

The spike in orders is around the group’s latest album, “Hey, I’m Just Like You,” and associated merchandise including T-shirts, hoodies and similar fare.

“We have spent our career laser focused on giving you the best quality products, at a fair price, with unique designs created in house by our art director Emy and so to have the ‘Hey, I’m Just Like You’ pre-order get fumbled so badly pains us,” the post continues. “The changes we are making will allow us to have much more control, so we can avoid situations like this happening ever again.”

The post says Warner is offering customers still awaiting their orders a full refund by emailing their order number to teganandsara@wmgcustomerservice.com.

A spokesperson for Warner Music Group said: “We are taking these customer service issues very seriously and working with our pick, pack and ship provider Direct Shot, as well as other vendors, to resolve this situation.”

Direct Shot has been troubled by similar problems in recent months. The company, which is contracted by all three major labels, in July received an open letter signed by multiple independent retailers claiming that shipments arrived late, incomplete or were sent to the wrong outlets.

 

