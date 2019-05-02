×
Taylor Swift’s ‘Me!’ Breaks Vevo Record for Fastest Trip to 100M Views

Taylor Swift
CREDIT: Taylor Swift Instagram

Taylor Swift’s fantastical music video for “ME!” is the fastest video to reach 100 million views on Vevo, achieving the feat in just 79 hours. The video also broke the record for most views in 24 hours.

The video was released Friday and as of this writing has over 126 million views. Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next” and Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” held the previous records for being fastest to reach the 100 million mark.

“Taylor has consistently demonstrated the ability to break records on Vevo,” said JP Evangelista, Vevo’s SVP of content, programming and marketing, in a statement. “She continues to expand upon a deep history of incredibly striking audio-visual work. Likewise, [Swift’s co-director] Meyers continues a storied career as one of the premier music video directors in our industry.”

In the video, Swift takes a journey with Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco through a pastel, Parisian-inspired wonderland. The pop icon kicks off the video speaking French and then dives right into singing and dancing.

Swift and Urie performed the song to kick off Wednesday night’s Billboard Music Awards show. The live performance matched the kitsch aesthetic of the video, with all the bright colors and fairy tale mise en scene of the video.

ME!” is the leadoff single from Swift’s upcoming album. The singer has said the album will be a much more personal and “playful” affair than her previous effort, “Reputation.”

