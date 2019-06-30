×

Taylor Swift’s Masters, Scooter Braun’s ‘Bullying’: Inside the Big Machine-Ithaca Deal

Different camps are at odds about nearly everything related to the deal.

By and
taylor swift, scott borchetta and scooter braun
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

You could almost call it Masterpiece Theater. Following an early Sunday morning announcement that Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings had acquired Scott Borchetta’s Big Machine Records for a reported $300 million, Taylor Swift posted an impassioned social media post in which she described feeling “sad and grossed out” by the deal, which includes the rights to her entire catalog up through 2017’s “Reputation.” She called the agreement “my worst case scenario.”

“For years I asked, pleaded for a chance to own my work,” the post begins. “Instead I was given an opportunity to sign back up to Big Machine Records and ‘earn’ one album back at a time, one for every new one I turned in. I walked away because I knew once I signed that contract, Scott Borchetta would sell the label, thereby selling me and my future. I had to make the excruciating choice to leave behind my past.”

Related

In the hours following the news break, much speculation has surrounded the squabble, namely: why would Borchetta, who long claimed that he discovered and helped develop into a global superstar, put himself at odds with the much-beloved music-maker and the person to whom he pledged loyalty years ago? And at the same time, why would Braun, who’s built a reputation for being a good guy, allow his credibility to be singed? (Though it’s worth noting that at the time Justin Bieber sent a taunting screen grab of himself, Braun and Kanye West, Braun was not managing West and the call wasn’t initiated by Braun.) Those questions, and many more, answered below.

Did Taylor Swift know about the sale? Sources close to all three parties differ on the issue of a pre-announcement text by Borchetta. At least three insiders say Borchetta sent a message letting Swift know the Wall Street Journal would be publishing a story on Sunday morning announcing the Ithaca-Big Machine deal, to which she did not respond, but a source close to Swift says the singer received no such message prior to waking up to the news Sunday morning.

In addition, there’s the question of Scott Swift, the singer’s father, who owns a minority share in Big Machine  — wouldn’t he be aware a sale was imminent? “He wasn’t at the [June 25] board meeting,” says an insider, who contends that Scott Swift instead had proxy included in a conference call between Big Machine shareholders last Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Swift has responded to the suggestion, denying that her father is even on the board, and saying that he deliberately stayed off the last shareholder call for legal reasons.

“Scott Swift is not on the board of directors and has never been,” said the spokesperson. “On June 25, there was a shareholder phone call that Scott Swift did not participate in, due to a very strict NDA that bound all shareholders and prohibited any discussion at all without risk of severe penalty. Her dad did not join that call because he did not want to be required to withhold any information from his own daughter. Taylor found out from the news articles when she woke up before seeing any text from Scott Borchetta, and he did not call her in advance.”

While the specifics of the deal were not announced until Sunday morning, for several weeks media outlets, particularly Hits magazine, had been noting that Braun and Borchetta have been spotted in close company in recent weeks and speculated loudly about what they might be working on — with the obvious assumption being a deal for Big Machine, which Borchetta had been working on selling for several years.

Why doesn’t Swift have control of her masters? Under the terms of Swift’s 2005 deal with Big Machine, the label owns the rights to her recordings, as is standard for most label deals. However, over the years she worked to gain control of her masters and proposed to make that ownership part of a proposed new deal with the label, although they ultimately did not come to terms.

Swift claims in her social-media post that Big Machine offered a deal whereby she would gain the rights to one past album with each new album she submitted to the label; insiders privy to the Big Machine-Ithaca deal terms tell Variety that discovery during the process turned up at least two offers to sell Swift back her masters, both of which she rejected. A source in Swift’s camp says no such good faith negotiations ever transpired, beyond the offer Swift described in her post.

Why does Braun want Big Machine? “The play of the game is content,” says a high-ranking music industry executive. “If you own the content, you win.” To be sure, Big Machine has some sizable assets, including hit songs by Florida Georgia Line and Lady Antebellum, in addition to Swift’s six albums, which a source contends is seen as sorely undervalued by the new investors.

Doesn’t Braun already have a label through Universal? Braun does run Schoolboy Records, a joint venture with Universal Music Group, so yes, he has a label; what he doesn’t have is an infrastructure or an operator. Who’s to say Braun won’t run some of his superstar acts, several of which have contracts that are due up soon, through Big Machine?

Even Borchetta detractors, and there are plenty, note that the executive knows how to run a label efficiently. “No one in country music could have done what he did and built a label from scratch.”

Could Taylor Swift have bought Big Machine herself? Possibly — she could certainly have afforded it, with the right partner, and sources in multiple camps say she considered making a bid at one point,  but any discussion of that huge of a move never got far. One source friendly to those involved in the new deal says that if the masters were really that important to her, she could have made a move to buy the company outright, but “instead she chose to go with a $20 million album deal” with Universal. The source did not answer questions about the particulars of the deal that Swift says she turned down in her social media post, in which she said she was offered the option to “’earn’ one album back at a time, one for every new one I turned in.”

What’s the long play? Consider Swift’s position: a self-made singer-songwriter whose blood, sweat and many tears went into creating her arsenal of hits? Who would want to deny such artistic ownership? Despite the enmity that has come to the fore, many Braun supporters feel that he could come out looking like a hero if he takes the high road and — as they believe is his plan — finds a way to make a deal that would give Swift back her work in a way that’s fair but also, obviously, profitable for him.

Reps for Swift, Braun and Big Machine were all contacted by Variety with requests for comment.

Popular on Variety

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

More Music

  • taylor swift, scott borchetta and scooter

    Taylor Swift's Masters, Scooter Braun's 'Bullying': Inside the Big Machine-Ithaca Deal

    You could almost call it Masterpiece Theater. Following an early Sunday morning announcement that Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings had acquired Scott Borchetta’s Big Machine Records for a reported $300 million, Taylor Swift posted an impassioned social media post in which she described feeling “sad and grossed out” by the deal, which includes the rights to [...]

  • Taylor Swift at the Time 100

    Taylor Swift Paints Scooter Braun as Manipulative Bully as Big Machine Sells Her Catalog

    Taylor Swift has described herself as “sad and grossed out” by Scooter Braun’s acquisition of Big Machine Records, which holds the rights to her entire catalog up through 2017’s “Reputation,” calling the deal “my worst case scenario.” Swift said she was shocked to first learn of the transfer of her work through news accounts Sunday [...]

  • Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings Acquires Big Machine Label

    Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings Acquires Big Machine Label Group 

    Ithaca Holdings LLC., a media holding company led by SB Projects founder Scooter Braun, has acquired Big Machine Label Group, the independent record label founded by Scott Borchetta, the companies announced today. The acquisition encompasses all aspects of BMLG’s business, including its client roster, distribution deals, publishing sides and owned artist masters — including the [...]

  • ROAD TRIP – In Disney and

    Box Office: 'Toy Story 4' Bests 'Annabelle Comes Home' and 'Yesterday'

    Woody, Buzz Lightyear and Forky are still ruling the box office. Despite solid debuts from newcomers “Annabelle Comes Home” and “Yesterday,” Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story 4” easily dominated North America. The fourth chapter in the animated series collected another $58 million, boosting its domestic haul to a huge $237 million. After two weekends in [...]

  • Rocketman

    'Yesterday' and 'Rocketman' Are Pop-Music Fantasias That Never Touch the Greatness of Their Subjects (Column)

    Of all the here’s-a-cool-way-to-make-a-pop-biopic! ideas floating around in “Rocketman” that work better in theory than they do onscreen, one of the most pivotal was the decision to have Taron Egerton do his own singing. That almost never happens in music biopics (Rami Malek lip-synched in “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Jamie Foxx lip-synched in “Ray,” Marion Cotillard lip-synched [...]

  • Raconteurs Pull Out All the Stops

    Concert Review: Raconteurs Pull Out All the Stops at Surprise L.A. Club Show

    It’s too late to save rock ‘n’ roll, probably. But God bless the Raconteurs for trying. Their impromptu L.A. club show Thursday at an off-the-beaten-track spot down on Pico Blvd. called Jewel’s Catch One was thrill-ride enough to turn even the most dedicated post-guitar-nation popists among us back into rockists, if just for a night. [...]

  • Lady Gaga Stonewall

    Lady Gaga Surprises Crowd With Impassioned Speech at Stonewall Day Concert

    Lady Gaga made a surprise appearance Friday at Pride Live’s Stonewall Day Concert, an event commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising. The event is part of a weekend of Pride events, culminating with Sunday’s march. Related Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings Acquires Big Machine Label Group  Taylor Swift Paints Scooter Braun as Manipulative Bully as Big [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad