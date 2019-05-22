×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie Make ‘Voice’ Finale All About ‘Me!’ (Watch)

By

Music Writer

Chris's Most Recent Stories

View All
Taylor Swift The Voice
CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC

A new winner was crowned on “The Voice” Tuesday night. But did that champion emerge from a dark chrysalis as the world’s largest and most glittery butterfly? Sorry, Madelyn Jarmon — that is a parking spot that is still very much reserved for overall life champion Taylor Swift, who took to the NBC telecast to perform “Me!” on live television for the second time, having previously premiered it on the Billboard Music Awards telecast.

Everyone’s favorite bullet with butterfly wings stepped down from that backdrop to be joined by a cadre of similarly minidress-wearing dancers, who looked like they might have been biding time on the back lot since serving as extras on the network’s production of “Hairspray Live!” two and a half years ago. Edna Turnblad would have been proud as the males in the cast came bearing tuxedos existing somewhere on the magenta-to-pink scale, save for their summery white shoes. It was a look soon echoed by the main man of “Me!,” Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco, joined in as ever for his part on the single, which is best described as an explosion of post-domestic-squabble makeup sugar.

Related

No marching band, this time, unlike the BBMAs; this eye-popping extravaganza counted as the slightly bare-bones version of a “Me!” production number. Anyone expecting any fresh TS7 data will have to wait for it elsewhere as there was no chat time scheduled with Swift, whose sole spoken-word contribution was replacing the line “Spelling is fun!” with “Finales are fun.”  And the show did, after all, also have ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas and his brothers, Halsey, OneRepublic, BTS and Hootie & the Blowfish to get to  — those last two not in tandem, sadly, despite everyone’s fondest hopes for a “Hold My Hand”/”Boy With Luv” mashup.

Plus, amid this cavalcade of stars, there was the small matter of coronating the season’s winner, Jarmon, who looked like a young Hillary Scott who had transported herself to the future from the ’90s, bypassing her whole Lady Antebellum career for the far less certain future that awaits a “Voice” champion.

Where Jarmon landed was the “Me!” decade, with Swift and Urie doing their best to make this the song of the summer. If it did nothing else, this performance zeroed in on a slightly narrower color scheme — pink and gold, pink and gold, lots of pink and almost as much gold — until the performance went out on an unexpected dominance of blue. A twist ending like that has to count as an Easter egg.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

More Music

  • Taylor Swift The Voice

    Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie Make 'Voice' Finale All About 'Me!' (Watch)

    A new winner was crowned on “The Voice” Tuesday night. But did that champion emerge from a dark chrysalis as the world’s largest and most glittery butterfly? Sorry, Madelyn Jarmon — that is a parking spot that is still very much reserved for overall life champion Taylor Swift, who took to the NBC telecast to [...]

  • Phillip Eubanks and Marc Hemeon Join

    Phillip Eubanks and Marc Hemeon Join Troy Carter’s Q&A

    Q&A, the music and tech company founded by former Lady Gaga manager and Spotify exec Troy Carter, today announced the appointments of Phillip Eubanks as Chief Operating Officer (pictured above, right) and Marc Hemeon as Head of Design (left). The pair join Carter, J. Erving (Human Re Sources, Atom Factory), Suzy Ryoo (Atom Factory, OMD) [...]

  • Swae Lee

    Hitmaker of the Month: Swae Lee on Sowing the Seeds of Post Malone's 'Sunflower'

    Swae Lee is on another roll. The rapper, singer, songwriter and one half of the duo Rae Sremmurd, first made his mark back in 2015, with catchy, quirky urban smashes such as “No Flex Zone” and “No Type,” that were first underground anthems before eventually exploding onto radio stations nationwide. More recently, Lee, born Khalif [...]

  • Aretha Franklin'Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of

    Three Handwritten Wills Found in Aretha Franklin's Home

    While Aretha Franklin was thought to have died without leaving behind a will, earlier this month three documents were discovered by her niece and filed in court earlier this week, according to the Associated Press. Two handwritten wills, dating from 2010, were found in a locked cabinet, and another from 2014 was discovered in a [...]

  • The Rook

    'The Rook,' Shondaland, Ted Sarandos Among Programming for SeriesFest 2019 (EXCLUSIVE)

    The fifth edition of SeriesFest will deliver panels and programming designed to celebrate individual talent as well as companies who are “taking creative risks and leveraging advances in technology to reimagine storytelling.” On the linup is Starz’s upcoming supernatural thriller “The Rook,” a panel with the creatives behind Shondaland, a look at LGBTQ representation on [...]

  • Lady Gaga61st Annual Grammy Awards, Show,

    Lady Gaga to Perform at New York’s Apollo Theater for SiriusXM

    SiriusXM announced today that Lady Gaga will perform at Harlem’s world famous Apollo Theater for a special invitation-only concert for network subscribers and Pandora listeners on Monday, June 24. Howard Stern made the announcement today during the live broadcast of his show on SiriusXM. According to the announcement, “The special performance will celebrate SiriusXM and Pandora [...]

  • Game of Thrones Composer Ramin Djawadi

    'Game of Thrones' Composer Ramin Djawadi: 'I'm Still in Denial'

    Since the first season, Ramin Djawadi has composed the music for “Game of Thrones” and created the epic tunes, including the iconic theme song, heard over the series’ most memorable moments. With the series finished, he talked with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1 about his experience on the show and an upcoming 20-city [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad