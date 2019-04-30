×
Taylor Swift Joins the Lineup for iHeartRadio's Wango Tango Concert

Variety Staff

iHeartMedia today announced that Taylor Swift, who last week released her blockbuster new single “Me,” will join the lineup for the 2019 iHeartRadio Wango Tango concert. She joins a lineup that includes the Jonas Brothers, Halsey, 5 Seconds of Summer, Zedd, Ally Brooke with Special Guest Tyga, Ava Max, Fletcher and Tomorrow X Together. The concert will be held at the Dignity Health Sports Park (formerly the StubHub Center) in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 1.

Freeform will exclusively broadcast a 90-minute television special on Friday, June 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. In addition, LiveXLive will livestream the concert exclusively for fans nationwide on livexlive.com, and the event will also broadcast live via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country in 100 markets.

The KIIS CLUB VIP Pre-Sale will begin Thursday, May 2 at 10 a.m. PT. All remaining tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, May 3 at 10 a.m. PT via axs.com.

iHeartRadio Wango Tango Presented by The JUVÉDERM Collection of Dermal Fillers is an iHeartMedia production. National partners for this year’s event include Banana Boat Sunscreen, with more to be announced. The event will also be sponsored locally by Adriana’s Insurance Services, Amgen’s Breakaway from Cancer, California Community Colleges, California Earthquake Authority, Chevrolet, LOKO, Men in Black: International, Molina Healthcare, Nexx Burger, Nongshim America, Orange Coast College, Raging Waters Los Angeles, Renaissance Pleasure Faire, Santa Monica College and Svedka Vodka.

 

