×

Taylor Swift to Drop New Single Friday, Perform on SiriusXM Next Week

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Taylor Swift performs at Amazon Music's Prime Day concert at the Hammerstein Ballroom, in New YorkAmazon Music Prime Day 2019 Concert, New York, USA - 10 Jul 2019
CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutte

Taylor Swift capped off her Teen Choice Icon Award acceptance speech by saying the fourth single from her forthcoming album — the title track, “Lover” — will drop on Friday, a week ahead of the full-length’s release date of August 23.

On Monday morning SiriusXM announced that on release day, Swift will “exclusively perform stripped down versions of songs” from the album and participate in a Q&A session with a select group of subscribers. The town hall will air August 23 at 5 pm ET on SiriusXM Hits 1 and rebroadcast throughout the weekend on the channel; it will also be available as a Pandora Stories show.

The singer performed a 10-song, full-band set at a special New York concert celebrating Amazon Prime Day in June.

Swift used her Teen Choice speech, which followed a tribute video that included nods from her friends Ed Sheeran, Haim and Troye Sivan, to promote positivity to young people. “If anybody’s a teen out there, I think one thing I wish I would have known when I was a teen was mistakes are inevitable,” she said. “I think sometimes you think if you try hard enough to make every decision perfectly, you think you can possibly ace life and never make any mistakes. But it’s normal to make mistakes, and I just want you to know if you’re out there and you’re being really hard on yourself for something that’s happened, or messing up or feeling embarrassed, it’s normal.

Related

“That’s what’s going to happen to you in life,” she continued. “No one gets through unscathed. We’re all going to have a few scratches. We live in a crazy world, and we’re living in an insane time, so please be kind to yourselves and stand up for yourself. Please.”

Swift previewed “Lover” for Vogue as part of the magazine’s cover story on her, which published last week. Like the third single, “The Archer,” it’s a collaboration with her longtime cowriter/coproducer Jack Antonoff. “This has one of my favorite bridges,” she said. “I love a bridge, and I was really able to go to Bridge City.” The writer described it as “a romantic, haunting, waltzy, singer-songwritery nugget: classic Swift.” “My heart’s been borrowed and yours has been blue,” she sings. “All’s well that ends well to end up with you.”

Popular on Variety

More Music

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga to Fund Classroom Projects in Dayton, El Paso, Gilroy After Mass Shootings

    In the wake of the recent mass shootings in Dayton, El Paso and Gilroy, Lady Gaga announced Friday that she will “fully fund” classroom projects in the cities, posting on Facebook that she will work with her Born This Way Foundation and in partnership with DonorsChoose.org for the projects. “My heart goes out to those who were taken [...]

  • President Donald Trump listens to a

    Ahead of A$AP Rocky Verdict, Swedes School Trump With Mock IKEA Manual

    After Donald Trump tried to meddle in A$AP Rocky’s ongoing court case in Sweden, tweeting a plea to release the rapper at the urging of Kanye West, two Swedish creatives made a fake IKEA manual to explain the Swedish judicial system to the U.S. president. Created by Oscar Gierup and Hampus Elfström, the document makes [...]

  • US Capitol

    ASCAP, BMI Submit Final Arguments to DOJ to Modernize ‘Outdated’ Consent Decrees

    Since 1941, the two largest U.S. performing rights organizations, ASCAP and BMI, have been operating under separate consent decrees that govern how music is licensed by the two PROs (although not their competitors, SESAC and Global Music Rights). The consent decrees were designed to protect competition but nearly all involved parties agree that they have [...]

  • Taylor Swift Kid Rock

    Kid Rock Attacks Taylor Swift's Politics With Sexist Tweet

    Kid Rock launched a sexist attack on Taylor Swift’s politics, claiming Swift has sided with Democrats to secure gigs and making a crude reference to oral sex. The “Bawitdaba” rapper/rocker tweeted on Friday morning, “Taylor Swift wants to be a democrat because she wants to be in movies….period. And it looks like she will suck [...]

  • DICK CLARK'S NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE

    Alessia Cara Drops Funky New Song, ‘Rooting for You’ (Listen)

    This morning, 2018 Grammy Best New Artist winner Alessia Cara dropped “Rooting for You,” the second song from her forthcoming EP, “This Summer,” which ironically drops shortly before the end of summer on Sept. 6. The song is a refreshingly funky and summer-worthy anthem that shows off the singer’s positive attitude. Cara released the full [...]

  • BTS World

    BTS Single 'Lights/Boy With Luv' Gets 'Million' Certification in Japan

    Universal Music Japan announced today that “Lights/Boy With Luv,” the latest Japanese-language single by K-Pop superstars BTS, has received the “Million” certification by the RIAJ (Recording Industry Association of Japan), in recognition of the single shipping more than 1 million physical copies since its release on July 3. While Japan, along with Germany, is one of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad