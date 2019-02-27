×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Taylor Swift to Be Honored at iHeart Radio Music Awards

By

Margeaux's Most Recent Stories

View All

The iHeart Radio Music Awards are right around the corner, with Taylor Swift slated to receive the “Tour of the Year” prize for her Reputation tour. Along with Swift, the sixth annual awards show will feature some of the biggest names in music, with performances in the works from stars like Alicia Keys, Ariana Grande, Halsey, Garth Brooks, John Legend and Kacey Musgraves and more artists still to be announced.

Taking place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the two-hour awards show airs March 14 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. It will also air live on national iHeartMedia radio stations as well as iHeartRadio.

Swift will be in attendance to accept her honor, recognizing her achievements on the Reputation Stadium Tour, which broke her own record for highest grossing tour by a female artist, selling over 2 million tickets in the U.S. and grossing $266 million. Select nights of the tour were also featured in a Netflix concert film.

Cardi B, Drake, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Post Malone, Maroon 5 and Imagine Dragons are all nominated for multiple awards. Nominees were announced on January 9th in categories like Artist of the Year, Best Duo/Group of the Year and Album of the Year in genres including Pop, Country, Alternative Rock, Rock, Dance, Hip-Hop, R&B, Latin and Regional Mexican formats.

From Jan. 9 to March 7, fans can vote via social media in special categories including Best Fan Army presented by Taco Bell; Best Lyrics; Best Cover Song; Best Music Video; the Social Star Award; Best Solo Breakout; Cutest Musician’s Pet; and for the first time, the Song That Left Us Shook and Favorite Tour Photographer awards. Fan votes can also be cast at iHeartRadio.com/awards.

Tickets to the iHeart Radio Music Awards are currently on sale at axs.com.

Popular on Variety

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

More Music

  • Taylor Swift to Be Honored at

    Taylor Swift to Be Honored at iHeart Radio Music Awards

    The iHeart Radio Music Awards are right around the corner, with Taylor Swift slated to receive the “Tour of the Year” prize for her Reputation tour. Along with Swift, the sixth annual awards show will feature some of the biggest names in music, with performances in the works from stars like Alicia Keys, Ariana Grande, [...]

  • Travis Scott, Cardi B, Alicia Keys

    Travis Scott, Cardi B, Alicia Keys Lead Opening Weekend at Las Vegas' KAOS

    The Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas is holding a festival of sorts for the opening weekend of its new KAOS venue, with Travis Scott, Cardi B, Alicia Keys, J Balvin, Skrillex, G-Eazy and more performing over three nights, April 5-7. According to the announcement, KAOS is “a spectacular new entertainment experience consisting of a [...]

  • Andy Anderson Dead: Former Drummer for

    Andy Anderson, Drummer for the Cure on 'Love Cats,' Dies at 68

    Andy Anderson, a former drummer for English rock band the Cure and punk singer Iggy Pop, died from terminal cancer on Tuesday. He was 68. Anderson played on the Cure’s hit single “Love Cats” and on the 1984 album “The Top.” The musician, originally from Essex, England, shared the news of his stage 4 cancer [...]

  • Alice by Heart review

    Off Broadway Review: 'Alice by Heart'

    Creatives from every discipline have tried to make Lewis Carroll’s classic children’s tale “Alice in Wonderland” their own, only to find themselves falling down an artistic rabbit hole. The new interpretation now inaugurating a spiffy new home for Off Broadway’s MCC Theater, “Alice by Heart,” also joins the ranks of adaptations that have gotten tangled [...]

  • Jackson Family CBS This Morning

    Michael Jackson's Family Reacts to 'Leaving Neverland' Claims: 'His Naiveté Was His Downfall'

    In their first television interview since the HBO documentary “Leaving Neverland” debuted at the Sundance Film Festival, Tito, Marlon, Jackie, and Taj Jackson are advocating for Michael Jackson’s innocence. As part of a two-part interview special, the Jackson family sat down with Gayle King on “CBS This Morning” to respond to claims that Jackson sexually [...]

  • Drake

    Drake Tops IFPI’s 2018 Best-Selling Artist List

    The global recording industry trade organization IFPI has named Drake as the world’s best-selling recording artist of 2018, based on the success of his fifth full-length, “Scorpion,” and its singles “God’s Plan,” “Nice for What” and “In My Feelings.” Drake is the only artist to ever hold this title multiple times, with his first being in 2016. The full top 10 appears below. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad