Taylor Swift Joins ‘The Voice’ Season 17 as a Mentor

Taylor SwiftMTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, Prudential Center, New Jersey, USA - 26 Aug 2019
CREDIT: Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutter

Taylor Swift is returning to “The Voice” as a mega mentor in the upcoming 17th season of the NBC singing competition series.

The “Blank Space” singer will offer advice to each team of artists as they prepare for the knockout rounds in the show.

Coaches John Legend and Blake Shelton took to Instagram to share a promotional video with the news. In it, the singers act as if they have no clue who the pop-star mentor will be.

“I heard we have a mega mentor? I heard it’s supposed to be one of the most successful people in music,” Legend says before Swift nonchalantly walks out of the trailer behind them as her latest chart-topping single “Me!” featuring Brenden Urie begins playing.

Swift’s main purpose as a mentor will be to prepare the artists during the knockout rounds, in which each artist teams up with another contestant to choose a song and perform it individually. It serves as the last opportunity for the singers to prove their worth to the judges before they decide who gets to stay for the final round, the live playoffs.

The Grammy-winning artist is no stranger to “The Voice” stage: she previously served as the mega mentor during Season 7, in addition to performing “Me” during the Season 16 finale.

“The Voice” premieres Sept. 23 on NBC.

 

