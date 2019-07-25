Taylor Swift to Receive Icon Award at 2019 Teen Choice Awards

Taylor Swift will receive the first ever Icon award at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards, Fox announced on Thursday (July 25).

“As one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with more than 50 million albums sold, Taylor Swift is a pop culture icon whose accolades and achievements go beyond topping music charts and selling out stadiums worldwide,” the network said. “Swift is also one of today’s biggest social influencers, using her voice and platform to inspire and create positive change.”

The ten-time Grammy Award-winning artist was recently in the center of a passionate discourse on music ownership, taking issue with her former label, Big Machine, which was recently acquired by mega-manager Scooter Braun. The sale included master rights to the albums she released while signed to the label. Many artists, including Halsey, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, and others, have showed their support of the “Me!” singer. “American Idol” alum Kelly Clarkson also suggested the artist re-record her discography.

@taylorswift13 just a thought, U should go in & re-record all the songs that U don’t own the masters on exactly how U did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions. I’d buy all of the new versions just to prove a point 💁🏼‍♀️ — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) July 13, 2019

Other celebrities scheduled to make an appearance at this year’s show include “Avengers: Endgame” star Robert Downey Jr., Jessica Alba, singers Madison Beer and Lauren Jauregui, Noah Centineo, and Fuller House stars Candace Cameron Bure and John Stamos. The Jonas Brothers will also accept the Decade Award.

The two-hour show airs live Sunday, Aug. 11 at 8 p.m. ET.