Taylor Swift Talks Tour, Is Mortified by Post-Lasik Video on ‘Fallon’

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

More than most, Taylor Swift knows that public humiliation naturally comes with the level of fame she has attained. But the trick that Jimmy Fallon and, apparently, her mother played on her would have mortified anyone.

Unbeknown to most, Swift had lasik surgery on her eyes recently, and unbeknownst to her, her mother filmed her while she was loopy from post-op meds and had a mask over her eyes. Fallon obtained the clips, and Swift is seen weeping over a banana and, while eating said banana in bed, tells her mother, “I’m not sleeping. My brain is alive.” Swift had no idea that the video existed, let alone that Fallon was about to show it on the air, and he plays the reveal for all it’s worth. She is mortified but a good sport about it.

“I can’t even be mad,” she told Fallon. “I’m just impressed that you infiltrated my family. I don’t even know how you did that. Nobody has my mom’s number.”

Swift also talks about some unflattering footage of herself in a similar kind of loopiness (post mojitos) that found its way online, and talks about her appearance on “Saturday Night Live” tomorrow and her upcoming tour next year.

“Basically, I felt with this album I was gonna try something new,” she says. “I haven’t done festivals in a really long time and I saw this album as a kind of festival-y album, and I had the opportunity to open a stadium in L.A., which is really exciting,” she says. Fallon gushes about the album and reads several critics’ quotes about it — the first of which is Variety’s. Watch the clips below.



