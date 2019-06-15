×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Watch Taylor Swift Give Surprise Performance at LGBT Landmark Stonewall Inn

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All

Taylor Swift is doubling down on her pro-LGBT activity during Pride month: Less than 24 hours after she dropped her new single “You Need to Calm Down,” which includes shout-outs to GLAAD and the LGBT community, she made a surprise appearance before about 100 people at the Stonewall Inn in New York’s Greenwich Village, the site of the pivotal 1969 riots that launched the gay rights movement.

After a rousing pair of songs from Sara Bareilles — including a version of “Brave” that had virtually each of the 100-odd lucky people inside singing along — Swift was greeted by the evening’s headliner, “Modern Family” star Jesse Tyler Ferguson. Accompanied by a pianist and herself on guitar, Swift tore through a stirring version of “Shake It Off” that was also greeted with a massive singalong. Watch it in the clips above and below.

Madonna gave a surprise performance at Stonewall on New Year’s Eve, commemorating the beginning of the 50th anniversary year of the riots.

Related

In a statement released Friday, GLAAD announced that it has seen an influx of small donations in the amount of $13, likely in reference to Swift’s favorite number. The organization has started a Facebook fundraiser for fans to support its LGBTQ advocacy work for Pride month (choosing $1300 as a goal).

Taylor Swift is one of the world’s biggest pop stars,” said Anthony Ramos, director of talent engagement at GLAAD. “The fact that she continues to use her platform and music to support the LGBTQ community and the Equality Act is a true sign of being an ally. ‘You Need to Calm Down’ is the perfect Pride anthem, and we’re thrilled to see Taylor standing with the LGBTQ community to promote inclusivity, equality, and acceptance this Pride month.”

AEG, which promoted Friday’s event, announced that it has pledged its support to Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative’s (SIGBI) development of an LGBTQ+ anti-bias training standard in conjunction with anti-bias training experts. The standard is designed to ensure that all people are treated equally in public spaces regardless of gender, gender expression or gender identity. On June 14, AEG and SIGBI are partnering with Hawkins Mikita, Spring Place and Tie the Knot to host the first annual SIGBI Summit luncheon in New York.

Earlier this month, Swift urged her fans to contact senators in her home state of Tennessee and elsewhere to demand passage of the Equality Act. Later that night, she made a similar appeal at an iHeart Wango Tango concert in Los Angeles, appearing in full rainbow garb, leaving fans to wonder whether the fringe of many colors might make its way into the next video.

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

  • Deadwood Costumes

    'Deadwood' Designer Janie Bryant Used Original 1880s Dress for HBO Movie

  • 'Big Little Lies' Season 2: A

    'Big Little Lies': Can Season 2 Live Up to the First?

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson

    Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson & Ellen Pompeo (Full Video)

  • Julia Roberts On the Dark, Original

    Julia Roberts on ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Original Violent Ending

More Music

  • Taylor Swift at iHeartRadio Wango Tango,

    Watch Taylor Swift Give Surprise Performance at LGBT Landmark Stonewall Inn

    Taylor Swift is doubling down on her pro-LGBT activity during Pride month: Less than 24 hours after she dropped her new single “You Need to Calm Down,” which includes shout-outs to GLAAD and the LGBT community, she made a surprise appearance before about 100 people at the Stonewall Inn in New York’s Greenwich Village, the [...]

  • Nick Cannon King of the Dancehall

    Nick Cannon Joins L.A.'s Power 106 as Morning Show Host

    Nick Cannon is adding another hosting job to his resume. The entertainment renaissance man will join KPWR-FM (“Power 106”), Los Angeles’ top hip-hop radio station, as the morning show’s main host and producer. “Nick Cannon Mornings” will launch this Monday, June 17, and air from 5 to 10 a.m.  “Power 106 is one of the [...]

  • Plume of black smoke rising from

    Lawsuit Expected Next Week in Response to Universal Music Fire

    A Los Angeles law firm representing several Universal Music recording artists affected by the 2008 fire that destroyed a huge number of master recordings is expected to file a lawsuit as early as next week. King told Variety that he expects to sue for negligence and other torts. He declined to identify his clients, saying [...]

  • Ronee Blakley TCM Opening Night, Arrivals,

    Ronee Blakley Remembers Bob Dylan's Rolling Thunder Revue: 'We Were Delirious'

    As fanciful as Martin Scorsese’s new film about Bob Dylan’s Rolling Thunder Revue of 1975 is, it doesn’t aim to turn truth into myth nearly as much as the infamous movie Dylan himself made during that period, “Renaldo and Clara” — in which the cast list had Ronee Blakley playing “Mrs. Dylan.” Whatever impish reasons [...]

  • ISAAC HAYESGLASTONBURY FESTIVAL, BRITAIN - JUN

    'Shaft' With No Isaac Hayes? Heir, Studio Debate New Film's Music

    The son of the legendary Isaac Hayes is upset that there are no original Hayes tracks in the new “Shaft” movie, calling its soundtrack album “a cultural disaster.” New Line Cinema, which made the movie — starring Samuel L. Jackson, Richard Roundtree and Jessie T. Usher as three generations of the Shaft family — insists [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad