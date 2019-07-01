×

Taylor Swift Vs. Scooter Braun: Will Ariana Grande Weigh In and What Happens Next?

By
Shirley Halperin

Executive Editor, Music

Shirley's Most Recent Stories

View All
Scooter Braun Ariana Grande
CREDIT: Courtesy of One Love Manchester

The tempest in a tea cup that took over the news cycle on Sunday continues into the holiday week, as Taylor Swift supporters like Haim and Allesia Cara add their name to the social media squad, while Scooter Braun defenders include clients Demi Lovato and Justin Bieber.

Braun’s SB Projects is home to such artists as Ariana Grande, Martin Garrix, Tori Kelly, Dan + Shay, Carly Rae Jepsen and Karlie Kloss, among others.

Will Grande join in the chorus? “She’s frustrated by the whole thing,” says a source, who suggests that Grande wants to speak out but Braun “is encouraging all of his acts to stay out of it.” Braun himself is staying quiet in an effort to diffuse further provocation and avoiding any social media endorsements to the contrary.

But the same can’t be said for association like Grande manager and SB Projects partner Allison Kaye, who posted a message on Sunday backing up Braun’s wife Yael Cohen Braun, who insiders say was prompted to go public out of concern for her kids’ safety. The Brauns are said to be “shocked and horrified” at the hate being directed at them from Swift fans and supporters, including former management client Todrick Hall, who appears in Swift’s latest video for the song “You Need to Calm Down.”

Related

It’s advice all could stand to take and when cooler heads do eventually prevail and the various parties come to the table. “It’s inevitable that’s what will happen,” says an insider close to the situation. “There are shareholders, a board and a conversation to be had.”

But for now, Braun is the custodian of her masters and very much in the driver’s seat as it concerns the business dealings of Big Machine. His attempts to reach Swift directly have so far been fruitless.

As Variety previously reported, Swift went public shortly after Big Machine’s acquisition by Ithaca Holdings was announced, writing on Tumblr: “When I left my masters in Scott’s hands, I made peace with the fact that eventually he would sell them. Never in my worst nightmares did I imagine the buyer would be Scooter. Any time Scott Borchetta has heard the words ‘Scooter Braun’ escape my lips, it was when I was either crying or trying not to. He knew what he was doing; they both did. Controlling a woman who didn’t want to be associated with them. In perpetuity. That means forever.”

Borchetta, the founder of Big Machine Label Group, fired back at Swift for insinuating that she was not able to purchase back rights to her master recordings, posting documents that may refute Swift’s claim that she was only offered the rights to each of her previous six albums one at a time, as she turned in new albums to Big Machine, although Borchetta’s documentation is not complete.

For her part, Swift’s camp has remained relatively quiet outside of trying to distance her father, Scott Swift, from claims that he had knowledge of a Big Machine shareholder vote that took place on June 25 and was ratified three days later. At the same time, multiple sources contend that Scott Swift instead had a proxy included in a conference call between Big Machine shareholders last Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Swift responded to the suggestion denying that Swift’s father is even on the board, and saying that he deliberately stayed off the June 25 shareholder call for legal reasons.

“Scott Swift is not on the board of directors and has never been,” said the spokesperson. “On June 25, there was a shareholder phone call that Scott Swift did not participate in, due to a very strict NDA that bound all shareholders and prohibited any discussion at all without risk of severe penalty. Her dad did not join that call because he did not want to be required to withhold any information from his own daughter. Taylor found out from the news articles when she woke up before seeing any text from Scott Borchetta, and he did not call her in advance.”

Borchetta himself says he sent personally sent Swift a text message on Saturday, the night before news broke, that read, in part:

“I am entering into a merger/acquisition with Scooter Braun and Ithaca Holdings. This move will give us more pop culture super-power than ever before and I’m so excited about the future. … I want you to know that I will continue to be the proud custodian of your previous works and will continue to keep you and your team abreast of all future plans for releases of your work.”

For more answers to burning questions related to this story, read Variety‘s Sunday analysis.

Popular on Variety

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

More Music

  • Scooter Braun Ariana Grande

    Taylor Swift Vs. Scooter Braun: Will Ariana Grande Weigh In and What Happens Next?

    The tempest in a tea cup that took over the news cycle on Sunday continues into the holiday week, as Taylor Swift supporters like Haim and Allesia Cara add their name to the social media squad, while Scooter Braun defenders include clients Demi Lovato and Justin Bieber. Braun’s SB Projects is home to such artists [...]

  • 'Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My

    'Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice' Documentary Bought for North America

    Greenwich Entertainment and 1091 have co-acquired the North American distribution rights to the documentary “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice.” Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman directed the movie with James Keach, Michele Farinola and CNN Films producing. The film was co-financed by PCH Films and CNN Films. CNN Films has acquired broadcast television rights [...]

  • Spotify

    Spotify Shuts Down Ability for Independent Artists to Upload Music Directly

    After less than a year, Spotify has decided shut down a test program that let independent artists upload their songs directly to the music-streaming giant. Instead, musicians — as they have had to do previously — will need to work with pre-approved distributor to get on-boarded to Spotify, if they’re not repped by a label. [...]

  • Lil Nas X arrives at the

    Lil Nas X Rewrites Hip-Hop Rulebook Again, Embraces Pride

    “MY FIRST TIME IN ANOTHER COUNTRY!!! INSANE,” tweeted Lil Nas X on June 30 along with a video of him stealing the spotlight from both Billy Ray and Miley Cyrus at the U.K.’s Glastonbury Festival. But as far as impressive firsts go — like re-writing the hip-hop rulebook with his twang-trap sound, or rocking Europe’s [...]

  • Neil Diamond gestures during a performance

    Neil Diamond Musical Heading to Broadway

    Broadway audiences will soon be singing along with “Cracklin’ Rosie” and “Sweet Caroline,” at least if the producers of a new musical about Neil Diamond get their way. Producers Ken Davenport and Bob Gaudio announced that they are eyeing a run on the Great White Way for the stage show. It features a book by [...]

  • Billie Eilish performs on the Other

    Billie Eilish Mesmerizes Glastonbury Crowd With Life-Affirming Performance

    The masses assembled for Billie Eilish’s Glastonbury debut defied categorization. There were teens as well as kids as young as 8 years old. You saw babies strapped into Ergo carriers and grandparents well into their 70s. One thing they did have in common? All looked collectively enraptured by Eilish’s inaugural performance at the massive U.K. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad