×

Taylor Swift Performs on ‘GMA,’ Talks Re-Recording Big Machine Songs (Watch)

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Taylor Swift at iHeartRadio Wango Tango, Show, Dignity Health Sports Park, Los Angeles, USA - 01 June 2019
CREDIT: John Salangsang/REX/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift performed on ABC’s “Good Morning America” as part of the run-up to the release of her new album “Lover.” The singer played three songs, but she also provided more details about her plan to re-record songs from her past albums.

“Something that’s very special to me about this album is it’s the first one that I will own,” she said about “Lover.” Asked by Robin Roberts about re-recording her older material, Swift said, ““Yeah that’s true and it’s something I’m very excited about. My contract says starting from November 2020 I can start re-recording albums 1-5. I think artists deserve to own their own work. It’s next year, I’m gonna be busy.”

“I think it’s important for artists to own their work,” she added.

It was also revealed that she will be performing to open the VMAs.

News of Swift’s plans to re-record her earlier material broke yesterday as a preview of her interview on CBS This Morning. “Absolutely,” she said, when asked whether she planned to do so.

Swift was chagrined earlier this year when the rights to her earlier albums were acquired by her nemesis, Justin Bieber manager Scooter Braun, as part of his acquisition of Swift’s previous label, Big Machine Records. She called the purchase “my worst-case scenario.”

Following the interview, Swift performed “You Need to Calm Down” and “Me!” from the new album, before concluding with “Shake It Off.”

Swift will also perform on YouTube today and SIriusXM tomorrow.

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • Taylor Swift at iHeartRadio Wango Tango,

    Taylor Swift Performs on ‘GMA,’ Talks Re-Recording Big Machine Songs (Watch)

    Taylor Swift performed on ABC’s “Good Morning America” as part of the run-up to the release of her new album “Lover.” The singer played three songs, but she also provided more details about her plan to re-record songs from her past albums. “Something that’s very special to me about this album is it’s the first [...]

  • Sherlock Season 4

    BBC Orders New Drama From 'Sherlock' Creator, Further Commissions

    The BBC has unveiled three new drama commissions for flagship channel BBC One from leading writers, including a new four-part drama from “Sherlock” co-creator Steven Moffat. New dramas from Sarah Solemani and Gwyneth Hughes were also announced by BBC director of content Charlotte Moore at the Edinburgh TV Festival. The broadcaster also announced a new [...]

  • The First -- "The Choice" -

    Sean Penn Drama 'The First' Was 'Unrelatable' to British Audiences, Channel 4 Exec Says

    Channel 4’s director of programs Ian Katz says the British broadcaster has learned a good lesson from the failure last year of its big-budget Hulu co-production “The First” to resonate with U.K. audiences. Speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival, Katz described the Sean Penn-starring drama about a mission to Mars as a “really classy piece [...]

  • Hugh Laurie

    Hugh Laurie to Star in New BBC Thriller 'Roadkill' by David Hare

    Hugh Laurie, the Golden Globe-winning star of “House” and “The Night Manager,” will play a beleaguered politician in a new four-part thriller for the BBC, “Roadkill,” from acclaimed playwright and screenwriter David Hare. The series is being produced by The Forge (“Collateral”). Laurie stars as Peter Laurence, a charismatic Conservative Party government minister who remains [...]

  • Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth WarrenSecond 2020

    ABC News Sets Moderators, Rules for Third Democratic Debate

    ABC News has announced the moderators for the third Democratic debate, as well as the qualification rules. The debate will be held on Thursday, Sept. 12, and will spill over to Friday, Sept. 13 if more than 10 candidates qualify. The moderating team will consist of chief anchor George Stephanopoulos, “World News Tonight” anchor and [...]

  • James Corden Paul McCartney Carpool Karaoke

    James Corden Got a Little Help From Paul McCartney on His Drive to the Emmys

    Saying “Baby, I could drive your car” has proven to be a very good strategy for James Corden — never more so than when he put Paul McCartney into the highly sought passenger seat. The primetime special “Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney, Live From Liverpool” is a contender in five Emmy categories this year, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad