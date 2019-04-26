×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Taylor Swift to Perform ‘ME!’ at Billboard Music Awards

The song'a fantastical video has already reached nearly 30 million views on YouTube.

By

Anna's Most Recent Stories

View All
Taylor Swift at the Time 100 Gala, Arrivals, Jazz at Lincoln Center, New York, USA - 23 Apr 2019
CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift fans have a lot to be happy about this week.

After releasing the song “ME!” off her forthcoming album, alongside a sugary music video, it was announced that the global pop-star will open the 2019 Billboard Music Awards with the new single. Swift will take the stage alongside previously announced performers BTS, Paula Abdul, Jonas Brothers, Halsey, Madonna, Khalid, and 2019 ICON Award recipient Mariah Carey, among others.

Swift’s premiere performance marks the first time the 29 year-old singer will return to the BBMAs stage since singing her hit “22 ” at the awards show in 2013. Earning herself a record number of wins since, with 23 awards to her name, Swift is once again receiving nods in the Top Female Artist and Top Touring Artist categories at this year’s event.

The debut of “ME!,” which features Panic! At The Disco’s Brendon Urie, came after an array of subtle clues given by Swift over the past week on social media, hinting at titles and themes of her seventh studio album. Anticipation continued to build hours before the video’s release when Swift announced the song’s title with Robin Roberts on ABC during the NFL Draft. And less than a day after its midnight debut,the fantastical video has already reached nearly 30 million views on YouTube.

Related

“‘ME!’ is a song about embracing your individuality and really celebrating it and owning it,” Swift told Roberts. “With a pop song, we have an ability to get a melody stuck in people’s heads and I just want it to be one that makes them feel better about themselves.”

Hosted by Kelly Clarkson, the event will broadcast from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

More TV

  • Taylor Swift at the Time 100

    Taylor Swift to Perform 'ME!' at Billboard Music Awards

    Taylor Swift fans have a lot to be happy about this week. After releasing the song “ME!” off her forthcoming album, alongside a sugary music video, it was announced that the global pop-star will open the 2019 Billboard Music Awards with the new single. Swift will take the stage alongside previously announced performers BTS, Paula Abdul, [...]

  • "The Donation Oscillation" -- Pictured: Sheldon

    Live+3 Ratings for Week of April 15: 'Big Bang Theory' Back on Top

    Without any NCAA basketball or “This Is Us” to get in its way, “The Big Bang Theory” returned to the top of the Live+3 rankings for the week of April 15. The behemoth CBS show, which only has a few episodes to go before it waves goodbye to audiences, posted a 2.9 rating in delayed [...]

  • Nick Hornby

    Nick Hornby on 'Fever Pitch' Adaptations and His New Sundance TV Project

    In 1997, Tony Blair was the U.K. prime minister, and Oasis, Blur, Pulp, the Spice Girls, Damien Hirst, Tracey Emin, “Trainspotting” and “Four Weddings and a Funeral” were among the cultural touchstones of what was dubbed “Cool Britannia.” And bestselling writer Nick Hornby was making his first movie, an adaptation of his hit novel “Fever [...]

  • Native Son

    How ‘Native Son’ Production Team Re-Created Depression-Era Chicago

    When HBO Films bought the world-premiering “Native Son” earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival, it felt that the movie, based on Richard Wright’s seminal 1940 novel of the same name, would focus on a subject to which modern audiences could certainly relate: the complicated issue of racism in America. But the filmmakers faced a harder [...]

  • 'Blindspot' Pulled from NBC Schedule During

    'Blindspot' Pulled from NBC Schedule During May Sweeps

    “Blindspot” has been pulled off the NBC schedule for the May sweeps period of April 25 – May 22. According to NBC’s updated schedule, the series will not air in its normal Friday 8 p.m timeslot beginning tonight and continuing May 3-17, with the show returning on May 24 and May 31 for the final episodes [...]

  • Brian Roberts Steve Burke Comcast

    Comcast Chief Brian Roberts Gets Pay Bump, NBCU's Steve Burke Sees Decline in 2018

    Comcast chairman-CEO Brian Roberts saw a bump in his total compensation for 2018 while NBCUniversal CEO Steve Burke’s haul declined by more than $6 million last year. Roberts’ total compensation reached $35 million last year, fueled by a $10.7 million performance bonus and more than $10 million in stock options and awards, according to a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad