Taylor Swift Named American Music Awards’ Artist of the Decade

Taylor SwiftMTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, Prudential Center, New Jersey, USA - 26 Aug 2019
CREDIT: Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutter

There aren’t many music honors that Taylor Swift hasn’t yet received, and another one is on the way: She’ll receive the “Artist of the Decade” award at next month’s 2019 American Music Awards, show producers Dick Clark Productions announced on Wednesday. She is already up for five nominations at the awards ceremony and will also be performing some of her hits from over the span of her career.

Just last year, Swift exceeded Whitney Houston in raking in the most AMAs than any other female artist. This year, she will compete to surpass Michael Jackson in most AMAs ever for an artist, at 24 wins. She currently has 23.

“She’s won more #AMAs than anyone this decade… She’s a five-time 2019 #AMAs nominee… AND she’s performing at this year’s #AMAs LIVE on Nov. 24…@taylorswift13 is our ARTIST OF THE DECADE!” said the American Music Awards in a tweet on Wednesday.

Swift is nominated for her “You Need to Calm Down” video, as well as artist of the year, favorite pop/rock album for “Lover,” artist of the year, favorite pop/rock female artist and favorite adult contemporary artist.

As for the other artists nominated at the AMAs, Post Malone has earned the most nods with seven nominations while Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish have six nominations. Lil Nas X also has five nods. Swift will compete with all four in the various categories.

