Taylor Swift to Debut New Song, Take Part in Q&A on YouTube

Taylor Swift announced today that she has partnered with YouTube Originals to livestream the debut performance of a song from her upcoming album “Lover,” talk details about her new fashion line with designer Stella McCartney and conduct a fan Q&A on YouTube on Thursday, Aug. 22 at 5:00 pm. ET.

During the livestream fans can submit questions in the comment section and Swift will select a few to answer. The music video for “Lover” will premiere on YouTube following the livestream at 5:30 pm ET. Swift will release the title track of “Lover,” the fourth single from the album, tomorrow.

Swift’s album “Lover” will drop the day after the livestream on Friday, Aug. 23. She will “exclusively perform stripped down versions of songs” on SiriusXM Hits 1 on release day at 5 pm ET. She will then participate in a Q&A with select subscribers.

Swift has hyped up the single “Lover” and its host album of the same name. “This has one of my favorite [song] bridges,” she said in an interview with Vogue. “I love a bridge, and I was really able to go to Bridge City.” The song goes: “My heart’s been borrowed and yours has been blue/ All’s well that ends well to end up with you.”

“There are so many ways in which this album feels like a new beginning,” she said. “This album is really a love letter to love, in all of its maddening, passionate, exciting, enchanting, horrific, tragic, wonderful glory.