Taylor Swift Adds Glastonbury Headlining Slot to 2020 European Tour

When Taylor Swift announced that a mere four stadium shows in two cities in California and Massachusetts would be the only official U.S. dates on her “Lover” tour next summer, the emphasis at the time was on the American. Additional dates have been scheduled for overseas festivals and stadiums, and speculation that she would be a headliner at the UK’s Glastonbury Festival was finally confirmed Sunday by Swift herself, who posted about the June 28 gig on social media.

“I’m ecstatic to tell you that I’ll be headlining Glastonbury on its 50th anniversary. See you there!” Swift tweeted, holding up a personalized edition of the Glastonbury Free Press, the festival’s in-house newspaper, emblazoned with the headline, “Sunday Night Taylor Made for Glastonbury!” Referencing both the festival’s location and the childhood home that is the setting for her new Christmas single, a subhead on the mockup read: “From Christmas Tree Farm to Worthy Farm.”

Swift, who may count as a pop music veteran now that she’s just turned 30, has some even more veteran company on the lineup, as Paul McCartney will precede her Sunday night appearance by taking the Saturday headlining slot.

No Friday headliner has yet been announced, but festival organizer Emily Eavis has previously hinted that it will be a male performer who’s booked at Glastonbury for the first time. Rumors have circulated that it might be Kendrick Lamar, who, if true, and if he’s inclined to stick around for 48 hours, could reprise his part on Swift’s “Bad Blood” remix of five years ago.

Swift’s foreign tour schedule is already much longer than what she has planned for the U.S. leg, such as it is, which will be limited to “Lover Fest West” shows in Los Angeles July 25-26 and “Lover Fest East” appearances in Foxborough, Massachusetts July 31-Aug. 1.

Her previously announced overseas dates include single concerts in June and July in Belgium, Germany, Norway, Denmark, Poland, France, Spain and Portugal, with Brazil being the only foreign country to get a two-nighter. She also already had one date booked for the UK, playing Hyde Park July 11.

The Glastonbury Festival is one of the world’s biggest, with attendance of more than 200,000 at the 2019 festivities.