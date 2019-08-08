Taylor Swift Gives Sneak Preview of New Album, ‘Lover’

We’re two weeks out from the release of Taylor Swift’s seventh album, “Lover,” and while three songs have already been released — “ME!,” “You Need to Calm Down” and “The Archer,” the singer gave Vogue magazine a sneak preview of two more songs from the 18-track album, which drops on Aug. 23.

Swift told the magazine she thinks the album might be her favorite yet. “There are so many ways in which this album feels like a new beginning,” she said. “This album is really a love letter to love, in all of its maddening, passionate, exciting, enchanting, horrific, tragic, wonderful glory.

“I was compiling ideas for a very long time,” she continued. “When I started writing, I couldn’t stop.”

First she played the title track, which, like “The Archer,” is a collaboration with her longtime cowriter/coproducer Jack Antonoff. “This has one of my favorite bridges,” she says. “I love a bridge, and I was really able to go to Bridge City.” The writer describes it as “a romantic, haunting, waltzy, singer-songwritery nugget: classic Swift.” “My heart’s been borrowed and yours has been blue,” she sings. “All’s well that ends well to end up with you.”

Next up was one bound to be controversial by its title alone: “The Man.” Saying that it “plays with the idea of perception,” the singer said she’d often wondered how she might be perceived if she were a man, “so I wrote a song called ‘The Man.’ ” The writer describes it as a “synth-pop earworm,” with lyrics that include, “I’d be a fearless leader. I’d be an alpha type. When everyone believes ya: What’s that like?”

That’s the extent of the preview — and while it’s unclear whether another song or more easter eggs will drop in the next two weeks, or whether there actually will be a Drake duet, as rumored, all will be revealed on Aug. 23.