Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Phoebe Waller-Bridge Set for ‘Saturday Night Live’ Season 45

CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Saturday Night Live” has tapped Woody Harrelson and Billie Eilish for the first episode of its 45th season. Harrelson will host and Eilish will be the musical guest on the season premiere on Sept. 28.

The NBC late-night sketch comedy series also announced that Phoebe Waller-Bridge will host on Oct. 5, with Taylor Swift performing on that same episode as the musical guest. Then, David Harbour hosts on Oct. 12 with Camila Cabello as the musical guest.

Harrelson returns to “Saturday Night Live” for his fourth time as host just ahead of the launch of his film sequel “Zombieland: Double Tap.” The Season 45 premiere will mark Eilish’s first appearance on the series.

Waller-Bridge will also make her first appearance on the show this season when she hosts in early October. Waller-Bridge is best known as the creator and star of Amazon Prime Video’s “Fleabag,” which is nominated for 11 Emmy Awards this year. She also created BBC America’s cat-and-mouse thriller “Killing Eve,” which is nominated for nine Emmys this year.

Swift has appeared on “Saturday Night Live” twice before. The 10-time Grammy Award winner will make her third appearance to perform songs off of her critically acclaimed new album, “Lover.” She also stars in the upcoming live-action “Cats” movie.

“Stranger Things” actor David Harbour makes his “Saturday Night Live” debut on October after also starring in Netflix’s dark comedy “Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein” and wrapped his role in Marvel’s upcoming “Black Widow” film. Cabello makes her debut on the show after releasing “Senorita” with Shawn Mendes, which debuted as No. 1 on iTunes.

While the musical guests for the rest of the season have not been set yet, Kristen Stewart has been tapped to host the Nov. 2 episode and Eddie Murphy will host the Dec. 21 episode. Notably, this is former cast member Murphy’s first appearance as host since 1984.

“Saturday Night Live” will continue to air live coast-to-coast this season (at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m PT). The show is produced in association with Broadway Video, created and executive produced by Lorne Michaels.

