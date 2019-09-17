×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Taylor Swift Announces U.S. Tour for 2020 — And It’s Only Hitting Two Cities

By

Music Writer

Chris's Most Recent Stories

View All
Taylor Swift performs at Amazon Music's Prime Day concert at the Hammerstein Ballroom, in New YorkAmazon Music Prime Day 2019 Concert, New York, USA - 10 Jul 2019
CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutte

Taylor Swift was widely expected to tour in 2020, following this year’s release of “Lover,” as she traditionally has in the year after she puts an album out. Swift has indeed announced her concert lineup for next year — but it only includes four U.S. dates.

She’ll perform July 25-26 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, as the first attraction of any kind at the brand new NFL stadium where the Rams and Chargers will thereafter play. The following weekend, July 31 and August 1, Swift’s show switches coasts to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The shows are being billed as “her only U.S. concert dates in 2020” and dubbed “Lover Fest West” and “Lover Fest East.”

Swift simultaneously announced eight other international shows — and when it comes to the global market, “additional U.K. and international dates and festivals will be announced soon,” a release said.

The music industry was already abuzz Tuesday morning with speculation about why Swift’s American dates are so limited and whether she plans to hit the rest of the U.S. in 2021 or perhaps simply move on to the next album cycle from there.

Related

In any case, the super-limited run here means fans from around the country will scramble to get tickets for the four L.A. and Massachusetts shows. The public on-sale is Oct. 17. Through her affiliation with Capital One, cardholders will have an opportunity to buy tickets Oct. 15-16, possibly causing a rush to sign up with that credit company.

The full lineup:

​June 20 – Werchter Boutique (Werchter, Belgium)
June 24 – The Waldbühne (Berlin, Germany)
June 26 – Oslo Sommertid (Oslo, Norway)
July 1 – Roskilde Festival (Roskilde, Denmark)
July 3 – Open’er Festival (Gdynia, Poland)
July 5 – Festival de Nîmes (Nîmes, France)
July 9 – NOS Alive (Oeiras, Portugal)
July 18 – Allianz Parque (Sao Paulo, Brazil)
July 25 – SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles, California)
July 26 – SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles, California)
July 31- Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Massachusetts)
August 1- Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Massachusetts)

 

Popular on Variety

More Music

  • Taylor Swift performs at Amazon Music's

    Taylor Swift Announces U.S. Tour for 2020 — And It's Only Hitting Two Cities

    Taylor Swift was widely expected to tour in 2020, following this year’s release of “Lover,” as she traditionally has in the year after she puts an album out. Swift has indeed announced her concert lineup for next year — but it only includes four U.S. dates. She’ll perform July 25-26 at SoFi Stadium in Los [...]

  • Inside Tinder's User-Controlled, Secret Streaming Sereis

    Inside Tinder's Secret Streaming Series (EXCLUSIVE)

    Popular dating app Tinder is set to release a choose-your-own-adventure-style original series in early October, marking its first outing as a content financier and distributor, numerous individuals close to the project told Variety. The series is set against an impending apocalypse, one of the insiders noted, and asks the question “Who would you spend your [...]

  • Spotify

    Spotify Dismisses Amazon’s High-Definition Audio: ‘It’s Not a Big Differentiator’

    At the moment Amazon Music launched its new high-definition audio service on Tuesday morning, which it says offers the best streaming audio fidelity available, Spotify VP and head of investor relations Paul Vogel was speaking at Goldman Sachs’ Communicopia conference in Lower Manhattan. While Tidal and Deezer have long offered a high-fidelity service and Apple [...]

  • Amazon Music

    Amazon Music Unveils HD: the ‘Highest Quality Audio’ for Streaming

    Amazon Music today became the first of the three major streaming services to offer high-definition sound with the launch of Amazon Music HD. According to the announcement, the service offers recordings that are encoded with FLAC (free lossless audio codec, which means they can be compressed without a loss in quality) with more than 50 [...]

  • Thomas Golubic GMS Conference

    Guild of Music Supervisors President: 'The Economics of the Job Don't Work Anymore'

    The Guild of Music Supervisors (GMS) hosted its 5th annual “State of Music in Media” conference on Saturday, Sept. 15, at the Los Angeles Film School. Featuring a wide array of panel discussions on all manner of issues related to music in film, television and advertising, the confab drew top composers, music supervisors, licensing and [...]

  • Ric Ocasek'The Imitation Game' film premiere,

    Ric Ocasek’s Cause of Death Revealed, Paulina Porizkova Posts Touching Note

    Cars frontman Ric Ocasek died of cardiovascular disease, according to an autopsy report released Monday by the New York City medical examiner’s office cited by Yahoo News and other outlets. More specifically, the cause was hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, also called atherosclerosis, which is an accumulation of plaque in the arteries that can weaken [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad