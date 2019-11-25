×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Taylor Swift Thanks Fans for Big American Music Awards Wins

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Taylor Swift - Favorite Album - Pop/Rock - Lover47th Annual American Music Awards, Show, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Nov 2019
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

The American Music Awards turned out to be a big night for Taylor Swift, as she was not only honored as Artist of the Decade but also Artist of the Year and four other awards.

The AMAs pride themselves on being fan-voted awards, and as usual Swift was effusive in her thanks onstage. But she also posted messages to fans on her platform of choice, Tumblr. One shows her holding her trophies and is captioned, “Hi guys have I told you lately that I LOVE YOU,” while the other is a shot of her standing provocatively onstage during her performance at the show, with a caption that reads, “I was up there because of you and I know that every minute of every day.” She also reposted a celebratory fan post.

Swift’s appearance was preceded by a wave of controversy, after she said her former label, Big Machine Records, was attempting to block her from performing songs from her six albums with the company on the show. Ultimately she did without incident, although there were a couple of subtle digs at the company. She mentioned artists’ rights a couple of times during her speeches, and her performance opened with a brief portion of her new song “The Man” — the lyrics of which wonder how much more successful she might be if she were a man, and could be seen as referencing her frequent references to Big Machine’s Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta as “these men.” She wore a white jacket, with her album titles written on it in black stenciled letters, which dancers tore off, revealing her in a gold one-piece outfit, as if to signify a new start.

“All any of the artists in this room want is to create something that will last,” she said in an acceptance speech. “And all that matters to me is the memories that I have had with you, the fans, over the years, because we’ve had fun, incredible exhilarating times together. Thank you for being the reason I am on this stage.

“Sometimes people who do what we do… you feel like your stock is either up or down, but the people who hang in there for you are the ones you will never forget. And the fans who have hung in with me for 15 years doing this… I don’t even know what I’m saying, but the speech of the whole night goes to Halsey —” who made a subtle dig against the Grammys, who, like Swift, was seen by some to have been shortchanged on Grammy nominations and thanked the AMAs for being awards chosen by fans.

“This year has been a lot,” Swift concluded. “It’s been a lot of good and a lot of really complicated, so on behalf of my family and me, thank you so much for being there and for caring.”

 

More Music

  • BTS 'Good Morning America' TV show,

    BTS Clean Up at American Music Awards - Watch the Group's Thank-You Video

    BTS topped the Jonas Brothers, Panic! At the Disco, Pink and Ariana Grande at Sunday’s American Music Awards to win all three of the categories in which they were nominated: Favorite Duo or Group, Tour of the Year and Favorite Social Artist (for the second consecutive year). ARMY! @BTS_twt is your #AMAs Favorite Duo or [...]

  • Taylor Swift - Favorite Album -

    TV Ratings: American Music Awards Dip 6% to New Low

    The American Music Awards on ABC hit a new all-time low in the Nielsen ratings on Sunday night. The show scored a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49, down 6% on last year’s 1.8. However, the AMAs did gain a fraction in total viewers, coming in with 6.7 million to 2018’s 6.5 million. For comparison, the [...]

  • Kris Bowers, Alan Silvestri, and Catherine

    Alan Silvestri, Cynthia Erivo, Bebe Rexha Among Hollywood Music in Media Award Winners

    The 10th annual Hollywood Music in Media Awards rewarded a diverse crop of composers, songwriters and music supervisors who contributed to film, TV and videogames over the last year, from scorers Alan Silvestri, Hildur Guðnadóttir, Marco Beltrami and Michael Abels to tunesmiths Cynthia Erivo, Bebe Rexha and the Avett Brothers to Quentin Tarantino’s longtime music sidekick, [...]

  • Selena Gomez, Justin Tranter. Selena Gomez,

    Hitmaker of the Month: Justin Tranter on Discovering Self-Love With Selena Gomez

    Songwriter Justin Tranter and Selena Gomez have been making music together since 2015, but “Lose You to Love Me” represents their biggest success to date, landing at No. 1 in its second week on the BuzzAngle/Rolling Stone consumption chart (ahead of four new songs by Kanye West that dominated the rest of the top 5). [...]

  • StubHub

    StubHub Sold by eBay for $4 Billion to Viagogo

    Online commerce company eBay has landed a buyer for StubHub, announcing a pact to sell the unit to Viagogo for $4.05 billion in cash — bringing together the world’s two biggest ticket-resale providers. The deal comes after eBay in March 2019 announced that it was exploring a potential sale of StubHub at the urging of activist [...]

  • Dillon Francis Signs Publishing Deal With

    Dillon Francis Signs Publishing Deal With Big Deal and Mad Decent

    Big Deal Music Group and Mad Decent Publishing have signed DJ-producer Dillon Francis to a global publishing agreement, the companies announced today — the first deal under their joint venture formed earlier this year. The deal encompasses Francis’ latest release, a 7-song mixtape entitled “Magic Is Real,” which was released this month on the Mad Decent label, and [...]

  • Kobalt Promotes Jeannette Perez To Chief

    Kobalt Promotes Jeannette Perez To Chief Experience Officer

    Kobalt has promoted Jeannette Perez from president of global synch & brand partnerships to the newly created role of chief experience officer. In the role, Perez will reshape the client administration function by establishing a writer and publisher relations team, as well as continue to oversee global synch and brand partnerships.  Additionally, she will oversee [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad