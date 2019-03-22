Tame Impala Drop House-y New Single, ‘Patience’ (Listen)

Australia’s Tame Impala tend to switch things up with each album, but we’d have to say that an infusion of house music and Philadelphia soul were not what we were expecting. The group — which, in the studio, is essentially frontman Kevin Parker — has delivered what may be their most infectious single yet with “Patience,” which is driven by house-y piano chords and an overall mid-‘70s Philly soul vibe, yet it still sounds very much like Tame Impala, with Parker’s familiar psychedelic production, hazy vocals and piledriving drums (which manage to be very rock while still keeping a four-on-the-floor disco beat).

The song is the group’s first since the 2015 album “Currents.” While no title or release date has been revealed for the forthcoming album, it’s clearly imminent, as Parker has lined up a “Saturday Night Live” appearance next weekend and headlining spots at the Coachella festival next month, as well as a stacked deck of tour dates — including Boston Calling, Barcelona’s Primavera Festival, England’s Glastonbury and Lollapalooza in Chicago — extending into August. See the dates in full below.

TOUR DATES

April 13 – Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival – Indio, CA

April 20 – Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival – Indio,CA

May 02 – Ascend Amphitheatre – Nashville, TN

May 03 – ExploreAsheville.com Arena – Asheville, NC

May 05 – Shaky Knees Music Festival – Atlanta, GA

May 06 – St. Augustine Amphitheater – St. Augustine, FL

May 07 – Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater – Miami Beach FL

May 11 – Corona Capital Festival – Guadalajara, MEXICO

May 25 – Boston Calling Festival – Boston, MA

May 31 – Primavera Festival – Barcelona, SPAIN

June 01 – We Love Green – Paris, FRANCE

June 05 – Garden – Gotenberg, SWEDEN

June 06 – NorthSide – Aarhus, DENMARK

June 21 – Hurricane Festival – Sheebel, GERMANY

June 22 – Southside Festival – Neuhausen ob eck, GERMANY

June 26 – Glasonbury – Pilton, ENGLAND

August 01-04 – Lollapalooza – Chicago, IL

August 09 – Flow Festival – Helsinki, FINLAND

August 14 – Pukkelpop – Hasselt, BELGIUM

August 15 – La Route Du Rock – Rennes, FRANCE

August 16 – Lowlands Festival – Walibi Holland, NETHERLANDS