SZA, The Weeknd and Travis Scott Drop Video for ‘Game of Thrones’-Inspired Song ‘Power Is Power’

Following the release of “For the Throne (Music Inspired by the HBO Series Game of Thrones),” on Sunday morning Columbia Records and HBO released the official music video for the album’s lead single “Power Is Power” by SZA, The Weeknd and Travis Scott. The visual was directed by Anthony Mandler and shot in Los Angeles and is perhaps most remarkable for the hilarious sight of the artists, dressed in outfits inspired by the show, stalking or writhing around sets inspired by the show (Scott’s setting is actually low-key compared with his concert staging), with dragons and the Night King looming in the background.

“We’re taking established artists and pulling them into the ‘Game of Thrones’ world,” says Mandler. “The show establishes all these different kingdoms and worlds. What I want to do is integrate the color palettes of winter, the warmer tones and match that with today’s biggest stars.” The album, based around the hit series’ final season and was executive produced by Grammy-nominated producer Ricky Reed, along with the show creators D. B. Weiss, & David Benioff. See the album’s full track list below; it marks the first time HBO has partnered up with a major label to curate an inspired-by album specifically for the series that features brand new songs from an array of music’s biggest global superstars.

Track List:

Kingdom Of One – Maren Morris

Power Is Power – SZA, The Weeknd, Travis Scott

Nightshade – The Lumineers

Hollow Crown – Ellie Goulding

Baptize Me – X Ambassadors & Jacob Banks

Too Many Gods – A$AP Rocky & Joey Bada$$

Turn On Me – The National

From The Grave – James Arthur

Me Traicionaste – Rosalia feat. A.CHAL