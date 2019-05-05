×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

SZA, The Weeknd and Travis Scott Drop Video for ‘Game of Thrones’-Inspired Song ‘Power Is Power’

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All

Following the release of “For the Throne (Music Inspired by the HBO Series Game of Thrones),” on Sunday morning Columbia Records and HBO released the official music video for the album’s lead single “Power Is Power” by SZA, The Weeknd and Travis Scott. The visual was directed by Anthony Mandler and shot in Los Angeles and is perhaps most remarkable for the hilarious sight of the artists, dressed in outfits inspired by the show, stalking or writhing around sets inspired by the show (Scott’s setting is actually low-key compared with his concert staging), with dragons and the Night King looming in the background.

“We’re taking established artists and pulling them into the ‘Game of Thrones’ world,” says Mandler. “The show establishes all these different kingdoms and worlds. What I want to do is integrate the color palettes of winter, the warmer tones and match that with today’s biggest stars.” The album, based around the hit series’ final season and was executive produced by Grammy-nominated producer Ricky Reed, along with the show creators D. B. Weiss, & David Benioff. See the album’s full track list below; it marks the first time HBO has partnered up with a major label to curate an inspired-by album specifically for the series that features brand new songs from an array of music’s biggest global superstars.

Related

Track List:

  • Kingdom Of One – Maren Morris
  • Power Is Power – SZA, The Weeknd, Travis Scott
  • Nightshade – The Lumineers
  • Hollow Crown – Ellie Goulding
  • Baptize Me – X Ambassadors & Jacob Banks
  • Too Many Gods – A$AP Rocky & Joey Bada$$
  • Turn On Me – The National
  • From The Grave – James Arthur
  • Me Traicionaste – Rosalia feat. A.CHAL
  1. When I Lie (Remix) – Lil Peep feat. Ty Dolla $ign
  2. Love Can Kill – Lennon Stella
  3. Wolf At Your Door – Chloe x Halle
  4. Devil In Your Eye – Mumford & Sons
  5. Pray (High Valyrian) – Matt Bellamy

More 'Game of Thrones'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Cersei season 8 Game of Thrones

    With 'Game of Thrones' Ending, What's Next for HBO?

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Kit Harington

    Kit Harington Plays 'Game of Thrones' Word Association

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

More TV

  • Madonna accepts the advocate for change

    Madonna Talks Advocacy and the Need for Love at GLAAD Media Awards New York

    Visibility, advocacy, and hope were the big themes Saturday at the 30th annual GLAAD awards, which saw the largest attendance that the ceremony has ever seen with more than 1,300 guests. Madonna was honored with the Advocate for Change Award. She started by saying that 2019 is a “monumental year,” remembering the Stonewall riots which [...]

  • Ed Sheeran Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': Best Celebrity Cameos

    Lots of familiar faces have popped up in Westeros across the eight seasons of “Game of Thrones.” From musicians to comedians to the severed head of a former U.S. president, the HBO series has a habit of throwing in easter eggs for eagle-eyed viewers to spot. Many of the hidden celebrities meet grisly ends, so [...]

  • Madonna Andy Cohen Don Lemon

    Madonna, Andy Cohen, Don Lemon Honored at GLAAD Media Awards New York

    Following the Los Angeles ceremony in March, the 30th GLAAD Media Awards went to New York to continue honoring the celebrities, films, shows and media organizations that have made strides in supporting the LGBTQ+ community this past year. Drag superstar Shangela hosted the event, which presented Madonna with the Advocate for Change award and Andy [...]

  • Dave Grusin Doc Recaps a Life

    Dave Grusin Documentary Recounts a Life Spent Juggling Film Scores and Jazz Cats

    The title of the just-completed documentary “Dave Grusin: Not Enough Time” reflects the subject’s lament that there aren’t enough hours in the day or days in the year for all the music that needs to be made. That desire to stretch the clock might seem hyperbolic coming from other musicians, but not for someone whose [...]

  • Christina Applegate'Dead To Me' TV show

    Why Christina Applegate Started Therapy After Filming Netflix's 'Dead to Me'

    The cast of the new Netflix trauma-dy, “Dead to Me,” came out to support the season one premiere of the series at the Broad Stage in Santa Monica on Thursday night, but everyone seemed to have movies on their minds. “It’s been a crazy three weeks,” said Linda Cardellini, who had back-to-back movie premieres for [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad