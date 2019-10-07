×
Promotion Veteran Bill Burrs Joins Entertainment Marketing Agency The Syndicate (EXCLUSIVE)

The executive spent 15 years at RCA where he worked with The Strokes, Foo Fighters and Kings of Leon.

Bill Burrs
CREDIT: Mindy Tucker

Industry veteran Bill Burrs has been hired by The Syndicate, the boutique entertainment marketing agency founded in 1998 by partners Jon Landman, Tracey Zucatti and Chris Elles.

The longtime promotion executive, who most recently joined Lyor Cohen and Kevin Liles in launching 300 Entertainment, will be the company’s senior vice president of Artist Development and Global Commerce.

“This is something Jon [Landman] and I have wanted to do for a long time, since I first started hiring him on promotion projects at RCA,” explained Burrs, who spent 15 years at the label in New York City as SVP Rock Music.  Among the acts he was associated with during his time were The Strokes, Foo Fighters and Kings of Leon. “We finally reached the point in both our careers where it made sense for us.”

“It’s an honor for a respected friend like Bill to be joining our family,” said Syndicate partner Landman. “He’s already been a major part of our company history, and we’re so excited to be building our future together.”

For the last five years at 300, Burrs contributed to radio campaigns for Fetty Wap, Highly Suspect, Cheat Codes, Young Thug, Meg Myers and Meg Mac while also dealing with the digital service providers, an area he’ll take with him to his new post.

Burrs started out at Zoo Entertainment in Chicago in the ‘90s then became a regional rep for Geffen helping the careers of Guns N’ Roses, Weezer, Beck and Garbage, to name a few.

The Syndicate specializes in music and comedy for a millennial/college/non-comm audience with clients like Taco Bell, Arctic Monkeys and Spoon and comics Amy Schumer and Jim Gaffigan, offering services in talent relations, events and experiential activations, grassroots marketing, media public relations and radio promotion.

“That’s what really intrigues me about this,” said Burrs. “It’s not just music.  They work with Taco Bell’s ‘Feed the Beat,” the New York Comedy Festival, PBS, truTV… There’s a great energy and I look forward to offering my own promotion and DSP expertise. And I’d love to see The Syndicate expand into management.”

In October 2018, The Syndicate acquired digital marketing firm Sneak Attack Media and in November 2014, public relations, artist development and creative company Tijuana Gift Shop.

