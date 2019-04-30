×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sony Music’s Sylvia Rhone to Be Feted by City of Hope at Fall Gala

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sylvia Rhone
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sylvia Rhone

Just one week after getting a big promotion within the Sony Music ranks, Sylvia Rhone has been tapped for a different kind of salute, with the announcement that she’ll be the honoree at this year’s City of Hope gala.

The Spirit of Life Award that Rhone will pick up this fall went to retiring Warner/Chappell veteran Jon Platt last October. The annual dinner has previously counted Quincy Jones, Clive Davis, Coran Capshaw, Irving and Shelli Azoff, Sir Lucian Grainge, Rob Light, Mo Ostin and Doug Morris among its honorees.

Rhone had been president of Epic Records since 2014 before her elevation last week to the position of chairman/CEO at the label last week.

City of Hope is proud to honor Sylvia Rhone for her passion, her ability to inspire others, and her collaborative and inclusive leadership,” said Robert Stone, president/CEO of the cancer research and treatment center, in a statement. “A visionary leader of extraordinary character, she has blazed a trail across the music industry, and we are excited to recognize her outstanding work with our most prestigious philanthropic award.”

Related

In the 1990s, Rhone became the first African American woman to serve as chairman of a record company, holding that title at Elektra for a decade before she moved on to positions at Universal Records and Universal Motown. She began her career at Buddah Records in 1974.

On April 5, Rhone received an honorary doctorate from the Berklee College of Music, in recognition of a career that still has her as the only female music executive to reach the status of label head multiple times.

Rhone said that she was “proud to be included in such a distinguished group of past honorees. … City of Hope’s extraordinary commitment and unparalleled approach to cancer and diabetes research and discovery of life-changing medical breakthroughs has impacted so many lives. I’m humbled to become part of such a heartfelt, inspiring mission and personally gratified to support its groundbreaking vision.”

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More Music

  • Sylvia Rhone

    Sony Music's Sylvia Rhone to Be Feted by City of Hope at Fall Gala

    Just one week after getting a big promotion within the Sony Music ranks, Sylvia Rhone has been tapped for a different kind of salute, with the announcement that she’ll be the honoree at this year’s City of Hope gala. The Spirit of Life Award that Rhone will pick up this fall went to retiring Warner/Chappell [...]

  • USA George Gershwin, USA

    George Gershwin Estate Signs Deal With Downtown Music Publishing

    Downtown Music Publishing has signed a publishing administration and catalog marketing agreement for the George Gershwin catalog, the company announced today. The catalog is represented by the Godowsky family and Heyward Memorial Fund, respective successors to the historic American songwriter and “Porgy and Bess” authors DuBose and Dorothy Heyward. In addition to many of Gershwin’s [...]

  • Tommy Brown and Sir Lucian Grainge

    Ariana Grande Collaborator Tommy Brown Signs Deal With Universal Music (EXCLUSIVE)

    Tommy Brown, the songwriter-producer who’s notched multiple hit songs with Ariana Grande, including “Thank U, Next” and “7 Rings,” has partnered with Universal Music Group (UMG) to launch Champagne Therapy Music Group. Under the global joint venture deal, Brown will sign and develop new artists to Champagne Therapy, which Brown describes as “the next step [...]

  • Taylor SwiftTaylor Swift in concert at

    Taylor Swift Joins the Lineup for iHeartRadio’s Wango Tango Concert

    iHeartMedia today announced that Taylor Swift, who last week released her blockbuster new single “Me,” will join the lineup for the 2019 iHeartRadio Wango Tango concert. She joins a lineup that includes the Jonas Brothers, Halsey, 5 Seconds of Summer, Zedd, Ally Brooke with Special Guest Tyga, Ava Max, Fletcher and Tomorrow X Together. The concert will be [...]

  • K-pop group BTS pose for photos

    BTS Is Google's Most-Searched Boy Band So Far in 2019

    Google has released its ranking of the most searched boy bands so far in 2019. Why now, when barely a quarter of the year has passed? Because, as *NSYNC made famous back in 2000, it’s gonna be May. (Read more about the nearly 20-year road to meme here.) So where does the group that just [...]

  • Sarah Silverman Musical

    Sarah Silverman Reveals Her 'Bedwetter' Musical Is Hitting the Stage Soon

    Sarah Silverman is headed to the stage. Well, maybe not Silverman herself, but the story of the comedian is, at least. She gave an update on the musical based on her memoir, “The Bedwetter,” during a chat with Mike Birbiglia for the Tribeca Film Festival on Monday night. She revealed that the musical, which was [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad