Swedish House Mafia Signs With Columbia Records

Swedish House Mafia'T in the Park' Festival, Balado, Kinross, Scotland, Britain - 09 Jul 2011
CREDIT: Jonathan Hordle/REX/Shutterstock

Swedish House Mafia has signed with Columbia Records. The Sony Music label was able to land the EDM group after a tense bidding war with Universal Music Group’s Republic Records, and for “significantly less” money, according to sources.   

The group — comprised of Steve Angello, Axwell and Sebastian Ingrosso — had been on hiatus since March 2013, after wrapped what was then billed as a farewell tour. The three would not perform together again until March of 2018 when they reunited at Ultra Music Festival in Miami, the site of the last stop on “The Last Tour” tour five years earlier.

When Swedish House Mafia decided in 2012 to take a break, the group had well-established its place among dance music’s most successful acts. Their EDM hit “Don’t You Worry Child,” released that year, would be SHM’s biggest hit in the U.S., reaching the Top 10. As a live act, SHM bookings ran the gamut from festival appearances to multi-night arena runs on their final tour, but their return looks to be drawing significantly larger crowds. At least where their hometown of Stockholm, Sweden is concerned, three sold out stadium shows await at the Tele2 Arena (capacity: 45,000) May 2, 3 and 4.

Meanwhile, rumors about a possible long-term engagement in Las Vegas have also persisted in the wake of Ingrosso’s announcement on Jan. 8 that he would be claiming a residency of his own at The Wynn, home to XS Las Vegas nightclub, but an insider says it’s not likely. “Don’t expect a Las Vegas residency for Swedish House Mafia.” Another source suggests that paydays in Vegas, where the likes of Calvin Harris, Steve Aoki and Tiesto have multi-year deals, are “not what they used to be.”

SHM is managed by Ron Lafitte.

