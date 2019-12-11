‘Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning’ Premieres Jan. 2 – Watch Trailer Here

Without overstating the case, it’s hard to imagine that R. Kelly would not be in jail today if not for “Surviving R. Kelly.” While many of the details and accusers featured in the Lifetime docuseries were new, the primary facts have been known for many years — and yet the series, more than any of the news reports over the decade since he was acquitted on child-pornography charges in 2008, put all of the facts into a single powerful context. And the fact that there was a gun threat at the docuseries’ first screening in New York only amplified the air of criminality around it.

Almost exactly one year later, “Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning” takes a look at the events of the past year that led to multiple new charges and accusations against the singer, the demise of his empire and his current indefinite incarceration as he awaits trial in three states. “Part II” includes commentary from new accusers, journalist Jim DeRogatis — who broke the story of the sex tape that brought about the child-pornography charges against Kelly in 2000 and has continued to break news on it ever since — industry execs Damon Dash and Mathew Knowles, #MeToo Founder Tarana Burke, actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, radio personality Angela Yee, and State’s Attorney for Cook County Kimberly M. Foxx and others.

“Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning” airs across three nights, beginning January 2 at 9pm ET/PT.

Produced by Kreativ Inc, the series is executive produced by Joel Karsberg and Jesse Daniels of Kreativ Inc.; dream hampton; Tamra Simmons; Maria Pepin; and Brie Miranda Bryant who executive produces for Lifetime. Sudi Khosropur is co-executive producer.

As part of Lifetime’s Stop Violence Against Women campaign, Lifetime deepens their relationship with RAINN, the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization and will run a new PSA during the airing of “Surviving R. Kelly: Part II: The Reckoning.”