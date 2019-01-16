Gucci Mane, French Montana, Tiesto Tapped to Perform Super Bowl Weekend

Gucci Mane, French Montana, Tiësto and Kaskade are among the artists headed to Atlanta at the end of the month as part of Super Bowl weekend festivities in the city.

The four performers will be playing at The H.wood Group’s annual Bootsy Bellows “Big Game Experience” pop-up, taking place this year at the new live music venue, Ravine Atl. This is the seventh year of the Bootsy Bellows Super Bowl party, which transports the David Arquette-co-owned nightclub from Hollywood to the host city for the championship game. This year, the H.wood Group is also teaming up with E11even Miami, the 24-hour “ultraclub” famous for its theatrical troupe of contortionists, aerialists and acrobats, to bring them to the weekend-long event.

The H.wood Group co-founder, John Terzian, promises that the party “will be unlike any other” this year. “We felt we could provide an incredible experience wherever Super Bowl is, by taking over a local place and making it a ‘Bootsy Bellows,'” he says. As for the performers, Terzian calls them “a perfect mix of hip-hop and EDM. We purposely mixed different genres,” he explains, “and we also chose some of our closest supporters.”

The Bootsy Bellows pop-up kicks off Thursday night, Jan. 31 with a performance by Gucci Mane (stream his latest music here), followed by Tiësto hitting the decks the following evening. Saturday night’s party features rapper French Montana (stream here) along with a guest DJ set from Devin Lucien (Lucien’s wife is actress Kaitlin Doubleday, best-known for her work on “Empire” and “Nashville“). Kaskade closes out the weekend with a set on Super Bowl Sunday. Terzian is also teasing a potential surprise guest, though he’s mum on details for now. “Unfortunately we always keep that private,” he says, “but it will be a big one.”

If you’re heading down to Atlanta, tickets to the Super Bowl are still available through StubHub and Seatgeek (check prices here). Regular tickets are pretty much sold-out on Ticketmaster, though you can still score VIP packages and re-sale tickets here.

Staying home to watch the game? Super Bowl LIII airs Sunday, February 3 on CBS. You can also stream the game online via CBS All Access, where they’re offering a one-week free trial right now that you can lock in before the big game to stream it for free.

VarietySPY editorial products are independently selected. If you buy something through our links, PMC may earn an affiliate commission.