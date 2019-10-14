Korean Pop Star Sulli Dies at 25

Korean pop star Sulli was found dead at her home near Seoul on Monday. She was 25.

Her manager found her body and alerted the police.

The manager reported that the star, whose real name was Choi Jin-ri, suffered from depression, and police said that they were working on the assumption that she had died by suicide. Initial investigations found no sign of foul play but also no suicide note.

Sulli, who initially debuted as a child actress in 2005, rose to fame as a member of the K-pop girl band f(x) under the management of South Korea’s top agency, SM Entertainment. She had held down both her singing and acting jobs until 2014, when she complained of severe cyber-bullying and online misinformation. The following year she quit the band and focused primarily on acting.

She had the lead role in 2017 film “Real” and in “Pirates.” She recently shot TV show “Hotel Del Luna” for tvN, and was attached to “Persona” for Netflix.

Sulli, who maintained a sexy and outspoken image, often found herself the target of online abuse. She was a close friend of Jonghyun, another K-pop icon, who killed himself in December 2017.

Social media was quickly alight with the news. “Sulli’s death shouldn’t be reported as a suicide but murder she was attacked constantly by ppl’s words she survived everyday without crumbling down but there’s only so much a person can take. May angels lead her & take her to the stars where she can stay forever shining and happy” said a fan named jieunliui.

Others did not hesitate to link Sulli’s death to the 2017 suicide by Jonghyun. “You’re in a better place now Sulli with Jonghyun. I hope both of u found the happiness you deserve in heaven,” wrote another @jijijimaaaaaa.

