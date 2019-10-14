×

Korean Pop Star Sulli Dies at 25

By

Sonia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Member of South Korean Girl Group F(x) Sulli
CREDIT: Yonhap/EPA/Shutterstock

Korean pop star Sulli was found dead at her home near Seoul on Monday. She was 25.

Her manager found her body and alerted the police.

The manager reported that the star, whose real name was Choi Jin-ri, suffered from depression, and police said that they were working on the assumption that she had died by suicide. Initial investigations found no sign of foul play but also no suicide note.

Sulli, who initially debuted as a child actress in 2005, rose to fame as a member of the K-pop girl band f(x) under the management of South Korea’s  top agency, SM Entertainment. She had held down both her singing and acting jobs until 2014, when she complained of severe cyber-bullying and online misinformation. The following year she quit the band and focused primarily on acting.

She had the lead role in 2017 film “Real” and in “Pirates.” She recently shot TV show “Hotel Del Luna” for tvN, and was attached to “Persona” for Netflix.

Sulli, who maintained a sexy and outspoken image, often found herself the target of online abuse. She was a close friend of Jonghyun, another K-pop icon, who killed himself in December 2017.

Social media was quickly alight with the news. “Sulli’s death shouldn’t be reported as a suicide but murder she was attacked constantly by ppl’s words she survived everyday without crumbling down but there’s only so much a person can take. May angels lead her & take her to the stars where she can stay forever shining and happy” said a fan named jieunliui.

Others did not hesitate to link Sulli’s death to the 2017 suicide by Jonghyun. “You’re in a better place now Sulli with Jonghyun. I hope both of u found the happiness you deserve in heaven,” wrote another @jijijimaaaaaa.

More Music

  • Member of South Korean Girl Group

    Korean Pop Star Sulli Dies at 25

    Korean pop star Sulli was found dead at her home near Seoul on Monday. She was 25. Her manager found her body and alerted the police. The manager reported that the star, whose real name was Choi Jin-ri, suffered from depression, and police said that they were working on the assumption that she had died [...]

  • Jay Frank

    Jay Frank, UMG Senior VP and Digital Music Veteran, Dies at 47

    Universal Music executive and digital music veteran Jay Frank died Sunday after a battle with cancer. He was 47. UMG chief Lucian Grainge remembered him in a message sent to the company. “Dear Colleagues,” it reads. “I’m deeply saddened to tell you that our colleague and friend Jay Frank has passed after a recurrence of [...]

  • Boomtown Rats Feature Doc Launches From

    Boomtown Rats Feature Doc Launches From New Music Banner BeyondTNC (EXCLUSIVE)

    Bob Geldof and the re-formed Boomtown Rats will talk about their legendary punk band in a new feature doc, “Boomtown.” It is one of the first two films from a new music producer-distributor that has been formed by Beyond Entertainment and TNC Media – BeyondTNC. BeyondTNC will be launching “Boomtown” to international buyers in Cannes, [...]

  • Zedd

    DJ Zedd Banned From China After Liking 'South Park' Tweet

    Zedd has been “permanently banned” from China after the German DJ liked a tweet from the “South Park” Twitter account. Zedd, whose real name is Anton Zaslavski, announced the news via his own Twitter account: “I just got permanently banned from China because I liked a @SouthPark tweet,” he wrote. I just got permanently banned [...]

  • Kim Gordon album art

    Album Review: Kim Gordon's 'No Home Record'

    The line between art and artifice is one that Kim Gordon has explored throughout her four-decade career, first as cofounder of Sonic Youth and more recently as a visual artist, memoirist, fashion designer, actress, and one-half of the experimental duo Body/Head. When we’re perusing a corporately designed bauble or experience, are we genuinely imagining the [...]

  • Dana Walden Awkwafina Chaka Khan Mariah

    Variety's Power of Women Celebrates Honorees' Voices and Activism

    When Jennifer Aniston was 11, she was casually dismissed from the dinner table by a parental figure “because I ‘didn’t have anything interesting to add to the conversation.’” That belittlement has stayed with the “Friends” and “The Morning Show” star through to adulthood, prompting her to muse at Variety‘s Power of Women luncheon on the messages [...]

  • Neil Young

    Film News Roundup: Neil Young Documentary 'Mountaintop' Set for Release

    In today’s film news roundup, Neil Young’s “Mountaintop” is coming, AMC replaces its CFO, Bob Weinstein is starting anew, and Ed Begley, Jr. and David Koechner join “Reboot Camp.” MUSIC DOCUMENTARY Abramorama is partnering with Shakey Pictures and Reprise / Warner Records to release the Neil Young documentary “Mountaintop.” The movie, which chronicles the making [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad