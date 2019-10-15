×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sulli Death: K-Pop Industry Mourns Singer, Cancels Events

By

Sonia's Most Recent Stories

View All
This undated file photo shows South Korean singer and actress Sulli, who was found dead at her residence in Seongnam, south of Seoul, South Korea, 14 October 2019. A probe into the cause of her death is currently underway.Singer Sulli found dead in Seoul, Korea - 14 Oct 2019
CREDIT: YONHAP/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Concerts, promotional operations and press events across South Korea were canceled Tuesday following the unexpected death of prominent singer-actress Sulli.

Sulli, whose real name was Choi Jin-ri, was found dead at her home near Seoul on Monday. Her manager said that Sulli, 25, formerly part of girl group f(x), had recently suffered from depression. While no suicide note has been found, police said Tuesday that they have discovered a journal Sulli kept.

All artists signed to the SM Entertainment label, which represented Sulli, canceled or postponed events. Super M, a K-pop super group composed of members of SM boy bands Shinee, EXO and NCT, halted recording of its comeback show Monday.

Other boy bands, Super Junior and NCT Dream. also canceled events. Tae-yeon, a Girls Generation member-turned-solo artist, put off the release of part of her studio album.

Broadcaster CJ E&M canceled press events for its variety show “Somebody 2” and “Chicken Road,” which were scheduled to take place Tuesday. Netflix also canceled promotion of its Korean original comedy show “Park Na-rae: Glamour Warning.”

Artists from other labels also reacted to Sulli’s sudden death. JYP Entertainment announced Tuesday that its boy bands Day6 and GOT7 would halt the release of their releases this week. Source Music’s GFRIEND members canceled their appearances at the Seoul Fashion Week.

Media commentary in the 24 hours since Sulli’s death has once again focused on the issue of cyber-bullying. In conservative South Korea, Sulli sometimes attracted controversy with her dating and clothing choices and outspoken comments on feminism.

Artists and celebrities took to Twitter and Instagram to express their condolences and point the finger at online critics. “A girl that was beautiful and cheerful. I hope the world becomes more generous to people,” former KARA member Park Gyuri said on Instagram.

“Another precious life has departed. Bullies are cowardly, faceless murderers,” veteran actor Shin Hyun-joon (“Bad Guys Always Die”) wrote on Instagram.

More Music

  • Whitney Houston Chris Cornell Notorious Big

    Whitney Houston, Soundgarden, Notorious B.I.G., More Nominated for Rock Hall of Fame

    Nominees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020 were announced Tuesday morning: The lineup comprises Pat Benatar, Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Judas Priest, Kraftwerk, Dave Matthews Band, MC5, Motorhead, Nine Inch Nails, the Notorious B.I.G., Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, Todd Rundgren, Soundgarden, T. Rex and Thin Lizzy. The [...]

  • This undated file photo shows South

    Sulli Death: K-Pop Industry Mourns Singer, Cancels Events

    Concerts, promotional operations and press events across South Korea were canceled Tuesday following the unexpected death of prominent singer-actress Sulli. Sulli, whose real name was Choi Jin-ri, was found dead at her home near Seoul on Monday. Her manager said that Sulli, 25, formerly part of girl group f(x), had recently suffered from depression. While [...]

  • Halsey, Rosalía, Becky G, Akon to

    Halsey, Rosalía, Becky G, Akon to Perform at 2019 MTV EMAs

    Halsey, Rosalía, Becky G, Akon, Ava Max, and Mabel are the first artists announced as performers at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards, the global music show which will air live from Spain on Nov. 3. Pop star Halsey returns to the EMA stage with three nods for Best Collaboration, Best Pop and Best Look. [...]

  • Kane Brown 52nd Annual CMA Awards,

    Kane Brown's Staples Center Concert Postponed After Drummer's Death

    A sold-out concert by country star Kane Brown scheduled for Friday at Staples Center in Los Angeles has been postponed until January, due to the death of the singer’s drummer, Kenny Dixon, in a car accident Saturday in Tennessee. Brown was scheduled to perform Friday at the first of several gigs intended to celebrate the [...]

  • Jay Frank

    Universal Music Group's Jay Frank Remembered: 'He Was One Step Ahead of Everybody'

    Even as a student at Scotch Plains High School in New Jersey, Universal Music Group executive and digital music veteran Jay Frank — who died Sunday at the age of 47 after a battle with cancer — was destined for a career in the music business. Most recently UMG’s senior vice president of global streaming, [...]

  • Kenny Dixon, Drummer for Country Star

    Kenny Dixon, Drummer for Country Star Kane Brown, Dies in Car Accident

    Kane Brown and his fans are mourning the death of the country star’s drummer, Kenny Dixon, in an automobile accident in Tennessee Saturday. “I’m gonna miss you so much man. I’d always come back and jam out with u,” Brown tweeted on Sunday, posting a photo of himself standing on the drum riser grinning at [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad