Sturgill Simpson Announces Club Tour to Benefit Special Forces Foundation

Grammy winning singer-songwriter Sturgill Simpson has announced plans for a special small-venue tour to benefit the Special Forces Foundation, kicking off at the Troubadour in West Hollywood, CA, on September 29. The limited run of dates comes on the heels of the simultaneous release of his album and Netflix anime film of the same name, “Sound & Fury,” available on September 27.

Hitting six cities on both coasts, 100% of the net proceeds from the shows are being donated to the Special Forces Foundation, a non-profit organization that provides immediate and ongoing support to Army Special Forces soldiers, “Green Berets,” and their families. Stops include Terrapin Crossroads in San Rafael, CA (October 1), The Independent in San Francisco, CA (October 2), Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, NY (October 6), Black Cat in Washington, DC (October 7), and Stone Pony in Asbury Park, NJ (October 8). Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, September 25, at 10am local.

To herald the arrival of “Sound & Fury,” Simpson has scheduled a pair of theatrical screenings at The ArcLight Cinema in Hollywood, CA, on September 26, and the IFC Theater in New York City, NY, on October 3. As a thank-you to fans, all pre-orders of the album via the Sturgill Simpson official webstore include an invitation to attend one of these special events on a first come, first served basis. Additionally, in-store purchases of the album at Amoeba Music in Hollywood on September 26 will receive a wristband guaranteeing entrance to a 5pm signing with Simpson, and to the screening that evening at The ArcLight Cinema.

Produced by Simpson, the album was recorded primarily at the McGuire Motor Inn in Waterford, Michigan, with his bandmates Bobby Emmett, Chuck Bartels, Miles Miller, who all serve as co-producers along with Grammy nominee John Hill (Cage The Elephant, Portugal.The Man, Bleachers).