×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Studio Musicians Reach Two-Year Deal With Production Companies

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
AFM rally
CREDIT: Linda A. Rapka / Courtesy AFM Local 47

The American Federation of Musicians (AFM) has reached a tentative two-year deal covering studio musicians with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

An AMPTP spokesman confirmed Monday that the pact had been signed on Nov. 22 but released no details. The AFM had no comment.

Negotiations began in March, with the AFM holding a press conference near the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers in Sherman Oaks, Calif. Studio musicians had been working under the terms of an extended contract that was signed in 2015 as a three-year deal.

The AFM noted at the March news conference that SAG-AFTRA, the Writers Guild of America and the Directors Guild of America have been able to negotiate residuals for films made for streaming services, but musicians have been excluded. The union noted that musicians currently receive residual payments for secondary-market uses of theatrical and TV films, but not for films made for the internet.

The AFM held rallies last month to press its case for residual payments for programs made specifically for streaming platforms.

SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris pledged support for the musicians at an Oct. 7 rally near AMPTP headquarters, saying, “As an actor and audience member, I recognize the incredible work you do as musicians and what it means to our work, regardless of where it is heard. Your fight is our fight.”

More Music

  • AFM rally

    Studio Musicians Reach Two-Year Deal With Production Companies

    The American Federation of Musicians (AFM) has reached a tentative two-year deal covering studio musicians with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). An AMPTP spokesman confirmed Monday that the pact had been signed on Nov. 22 but released no details. The AFM had no comment. Negotiations began in March, with the AFM [...]

  • The Chainsmokers Production Company

    The Chainsmokers to Produce Music Drama in Development at Freeform

    The Chainsmokers are set to executive produce a drama series currently in development at Freeform, Variety has learned. The series is titled “Demo.” It follows a 20-something musician who dares to leave behind her struggling indie rock band and her working class family to try writing pop songs in Los Angeles. Though at first she’s eager [...]

  • Album Preview: Prince's Sprawling, Six-Disc '1999'

    Album Preview: Prince's Sprawling, Six-Disc '1999' Deluxe Reissue

    In the nearly four years since Prince’s untimely death, his estate has done an exhaustive job of archiving his vast “Vault,” which, considering the artist’s legendary workaholism and sleeplessness over his 40-year-plus career, may contain the most voluminous trove of recorded music by a major solo artist in history. The question now is how they [...]

  • 2019 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS.® - Hosted

    Taylor Swift Thanks Fans for Big American Music Awards Wins

    The American Music Awards turned out to be a big night for Taylor Swift, as she was not only honored as Artist of the Decade but also Artist of the Year and four other awards. The AMAs pride themselves on being fan-voted awards, and as usual Swift was effusive in her thanks onstage. But she [...]

  • BTS 'Good Morning America' TV show,

    BTS Clean Up at American Music Awards - Watch the Group's Thank-You Video

    BTS topped the Jonas Brothers, Panic! At the Disco, Pink and Ariana Grande at Sunday’s American Music Awards to win all three of the categories in which they were nominated: Favorite Duo or Group (the first time an Asian group has received the honor), Tour of the Year and Favorite Social Artist (for the second [...]

  • Taylor Swift - Favorite Album -

    TV Ratings: American Music Awards Dip 6% to New Low

    The American Music Awards on ABC hit a new all-time low in the Nielsen ratings on Sunday night. The show scored a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49, down 6% on last year’s 1.8. However, the AMAs did gain a fraction in total viewers, coming in with 6.7 million to 2018’s 6.5 million. For comparison, the [...]

  • Kris Bowers, Alan Silvestri, and Catherine

    Alan Silvestri, Cynthia Erivo, Bebe Rexha Among Hollywood Music in Media Award Winners

    The 10th annual Hollywood Music in Media Awards rewarded a diverse crop of composers, songwriters and music supervisors who contributed to film, TV and videogames over the last year, from scorers Alan Silvestri, Hildur Guðnadóttir, Marco Beltrami and Michael Abels to tunesmiths Cynthia Erivo, Bebe Rexha and the Avett Brothers to Quentin Tarantino’s longtime music sidekick, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad