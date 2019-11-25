Studio Musicians Reach Two-Year Deal With Production Companies

The American Federation of Musicians (AFM) has reached a tentative two-year deal covering studio musicians with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

An AMPTP spokesman confirmed Monday that the pact had been signed on Nov. 22 but released no details. The AFM had no comment.

Negotiations began in March, with the AFM holding a press conference near the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers in Sherman Oaks, Calif. Studio musicians had been working under the terms of an extended contract that was signed in 2015 as a three-year deal.

The AFM noted at the March news conference that SAG-AFTRA, the Writers Guild of America and the Directors Guild of America have been able to negotiate residuals for films made for streaming services, but musicians have been excluded. The union noted that musicians currently receive residual payments for secondary-market uses of theatrical and TV films, but not for films made for the internet.

The AFM held rallies last month to press its case for residual payments for programs made specifically for streaming platforms.

SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris pledged support for the musicians at an Oct. 7 rally near AMPTP headquarters, saying, “As an actor and audience member, I recognize the incredible work you do as musicians and what it means to our work, regardless of where it is heard. Your fight is our fight.”