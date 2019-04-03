You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sting, Imagine Dragons, Martin Bandier to Be Honored at 2019 BMI Pop Awards

Sting
Performance rights organization BMI has announced that Sting, Imagine Dragons and music publishing executive Martin Bandier will be honored at the 67th Annual BMI Pop Awards.

After nearly 15 million radio plays, Sting’s and the Police’s signature hit “Every Breath You Take” will be celebrated as BMI’s most performed song at the ceremony, taking place at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on May 14. For the past 22 years, “You’ve Lost That Loving Feeling” held the distinction.

“We couldn’t be more excited for this year’s ceremony, which honors the best of the best in pop music and celebrates songwriting at its finest,” said BMI president and CEO Mike O’Neill. “For the first time in 22 years, BMI has a new top song in our repertoire with Sting’s timeless hit ‘Every Breath You Take,’ a remarkable achievement that solidifies its place in songwriting history. It’s a milestone that demands a special tribute.”

The organization will also honor rock band Imagine Dragons with the BMI President’s Award. Bandier, the outgoing chairman and CEO of Sony/ATV Music Publishing, will be named a BMI Icon, the first music publisher to receive the title.

Added O’Neill: “We are also thrilled to celebrate the groundbreaking artistry and creative vision of Imagine Dragons, who have become one of the most compelling rock bands of the last decade and a most deserving recipient of our President’s Award. And, when you think of music icons, Marty Bandier certainly falls within that category. BMI is thrilled to honor him for his indelible imprint on all facets of the music industry.”

The BMI Pop Awards celebrates the songwriters and publishers of the previous year’s 50 most performed pop songs out of the BMI’s catalog of more than 14 million musical works. O’Neill and vice president of worldwide creative Barbara Cane will host the ceremony. They will also award the BMI Most Performed Pop Song, Songwriter of the Year and Publisher of the Year.

