Stevie Wonder to Undergo Kidney Transplant

Legendary R&B singer Stevie Wonder is taking a break from touring to undergo a kidney transplant.

Wonder shared the news Saturday during his set at the British Summer Time Hyde Park music festival in England, explaining that he would still be performing in three more shows before undergoing the procedure in September.

“So what’s gonna happen is this: I’m going to have surgery. I’m going to have a kidney transplant in September of this year,” Wonder told the crowd. “You aint got to hear no rumors about nothing; I told you what’s up — I’m good.”

Wonder also confirmed that he already has a donor for the procedure to cheers from the crowd.

“I’m all good; I’m all good; I’m all good. I have a donor; it’s all good,” he said. “I want you to know I came here to give you my love and to thank you for your love.”

