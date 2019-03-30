×
Stevie Nicks Is Still Learning Her Boy Bands, Mistakes One Direction for *NSYNC (Watch)

"I'm never gonna live that one down," the singer joked backstage at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Stevie Nicks
Stevie Nicks enchanted fans at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn Friday night (March 29) with a set that included surprise appearances by Harry Styles and Don Henley. Nicks, dressed in a flowing black ensemble which included lace gloves and her trademark shawl, performed the hits “Stand Back,” “Leather and Lace,” “Stop Dragging My Heart Around” and “Edge of Seventeen,” which she capped off with a touching tribute to Prince interspersing lyrics from “When Doves Cry” for a tender finale.

Nicks was so commanding during her set, Styles bowed to her onstage, praising her in his speech as the artist responsible for oceans of “running mascara, including my own.” Added Styles: “She’s the magical gypsy godmother. She sees the romance in the world and celebrates it.”

Backstage, Nicks and Styles embraced and posed for pictures with her award before he gallantly stepped aside and let her have her moment. “When Harry decided to make a solo record from ‘NSYNC,” said Nicks, quickly realizing her mistake. “Not ‘NSYNC, sorry. I’m never gonna live that one down. One Direction,” she continued to laughter in the press room. “He could have gone one or two ways, He could have made a pop record which would have been less of a risk, or he could have made a rock and roll record and take a risk and he did.

Nicks added that she attended one of Styles’s shows at The Troubadour, and was impressed with his love and knowledge of classic rock music. “He fits in with all of us,” she said. “He loves our music, and he loves the whole ‘70s and ‘80s and ‘90s music he has been doing all this time. And he toured that record into the ground, which is what you are supposed to do. He will still be around in thirty or forty years, just as I have continued to do.”

Harry Styles and Stevie NicksRock N' Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Red Carpet Arrivals, New York, USA - 29 Mar 2019
