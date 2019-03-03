×
Starr Parodi Named President of the Alliance for Women Film Composers

By

Starr Parodi
CREDIT: Courtesy Alliance for Women Film Composers

Starr Parodi was elected new president of the Alliance for Women Film Composers on Sunday, succeeding Lolita Ritmanis.

Parodi — who first came to prominence as a member of the “Arsenio Hall Show” house band — has extensive television credits including “The Division,” “The Starter Wife,” “G.I. Joe: Renegades” and “Transformers: Rescue Bots,” along with film credits including “Conversations With Other Women” and music for hundreds of movie trailers (including “Rogue One,” “Last Samurai,” “Dreamgirls” and others).

Her version of the James Bond Theme, created for the “GoldenEye” trailer with composing partner Jeff Eden Fair, was widely acclaimed and earned gold-record status in 2004 as part of the “Best of Bond” CD collection.

Parodi was the first woman to compose orchestral music for the 85-year-old Pageant of the Masters in Laguna Beach, where she continues to be a featured composer. Her recent neoclassical album “The Heart of Frida,” celebrating the spirit of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, won Solo Piano Album of the Year honors from the International Radio Broadcasters society. She was featured in the 2017 short “Women Who Score.”

Named co-vice presidents of the Alliance were Catherine Joy and Sharon Farber. Ariel Marx was named secretary, Thomas Mikusz treasurer, and Chanda Dancy secretary in charge of fundraising.

Continuing on the board of directors are Ronit Kirchman, Steph Economou and Tori Letzler. New board members are Anne-Kathrin Dern, Nami Melumad, Esin Ozlem Aydingoz and Allyson Newman. Ashley Olauson is executive director.

Ritmanis is stepping down after two years as president. She co-founded the Alliance in 2014 with Laura Karpman and Miriam Cutler to advocate for the growing number of women composers active in media music. The AWFC now boasts more than 400 members.

