×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Stairway to Heaven’ Copyright Case Argued at 9th Circuit

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Led-Zeppelin-1971
CREDIT: © JIM MARSHALL PHOTOGRAPHY LLC

The attorney who claims that Led Zeppelin ripped off the acoustic guitar opening in “Stairway to Heaven” faced tough questioning on Monday before an 11-judge panel of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Francis Malofiy argued the case on behalf Michael Skidmore, a journalist who represents the estate of the late Spirit frontman Randy Wolfe. Skidmore sued Zeppelin in 2014, alleging that the opening of “Stairway” borrowed its descending melody from Spirit’s 1968 track “Taurus.”

A jury ruled against the estate in 2016, and Malofiy is now seeking to overturn the verdict and get a new trial. The case has been closely watched in the music industry, which has been rocked by big awards in the “Blurred Lines” and “Dark Horse” cases.

A three-judge panel of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals sided with the plaintiff in September 2018, vacating the jury verdict, and finding that Judge Gary Klausner had erred by giving the wrong jury instructions.

Related

Zeppelin’s attorneys sought a rehearing before an en banc panel of the 9th Circuit, which agreed to take a fresh look at the case. The arguments on Monday went on for a little more than an hour. The judges grilled Malofiy, and seemed generally inclined to reinstate the jury verdict.

Early in the argument, Judge Andrew Hurwitz asked whether Malofiy contends that Spirit can claim a copyright in the album version of “Taurus,” rather than the deposit copy that was registered with the U.S. Copyright Office. Sound recordings did not become protected under copyright until 1972.

“It’s not the sound recording, it’s the composition embodied in the south recording,” Malofiy argued, to a skeptical audience.

Malofiy also claimed that the deposit copy was flawed, and conceded that it would be hard to find infringement from that version of the composition. Several judges seemed inclined to dispose of the plaintiff’s case on those grounds.

The three-judge panel had faulted Klausner for not giving the jury an instruction that infringement could be found based on the “selection and arrangement” of otherwise unprotectable elements. But the judges on the larger panel questioned whether Malofiy had even raised that argument at trial.

The Department of Justice weighed in on Zeppelin’s behalf in an amicus brief last month.

A ruling may not be issued for several months.

Popular on Variety

More Music

  • Led-Zeppelin-1971

    'Stairway to Heaven' Copyright Case Argued at 9th Circuit

    The attorney who claims that Led Zeppelin ripped off the acoustic guitar opening in “Stairway to Heaven” faced tough questioning on Monday before an 11-judge panel of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. Francis Malofiy argued the case on behalf Michael Skidmore, a journalist who represents the estate of the late Spirit frontman Randy Wolfe. [...]

  • Andre Previn Dead

    Emmys' In Memoriam Shows Photo of Living Composer Instead of Andre Previn

    Any “In Memoriam” segment on an awards show results in immediate viewer furor over which recently deceased figures got left out. In the case of Sunday’s Emmy Awards, it was more about who got included: the very much still-with-us composer Leonard Slatkin — or at least his photographic representation, as he was misidentified as Andre [...]

  • Dawes Looks Back on 10 Years

    Taylor Goldsmith Reflects on 10 Years of Dawes as Band Heads Back to 'North Hills'

    Dawes is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the band’s debut with a deluxe vinyl re-release of their first album, “North Hills.” Faced with that milestone, fans might think: only 10 years? With Taylor Goldsmith clocking in as one of rock’s most prolific as well as just simply best songwriters, Dawes has managed to produce an impressive [...]

  • Latin Recording Academy Names Manuel Abud

    Latin Recording Academy Names Manuel Abud COO

    As it celebrates its 20th anniversary, the Latin Recording Academy today announced several key changes to its leadership team. Former Azteca America president/CEO Manuel Abud has been named the organization’s chief operating officer, while 19-year Latin Grammy vet Luis Dousdebes takes on the new position of Chief Awards, Membership and Preservation Officer. Also, Aida Scorza, who has worked [...]

  • Sturgill Simpson Grammys perfromance

    Sturgill Simpson Announces Club Tour to Benefit Special Forces Foundation

    Grammy winning singer-songwriter Sturgill Simpson has announced plans for a special small-venue tour to benefit the Special Forces Foundation, kicking off at the Troubadour in West Hollywood, CA, on September 29.  The limited run of dates comes on the heels of the simultaneous release of his album and Netflix anime film of the same name, [...]

  • HalseyDKNY 30th birthday party, Arrivals, Spring

    Watch Halsey’s Stunning Performance of ‘Time After Time’ at the 2019 Emmy Awards

    As part of Sunday night’s In Memoriam tribute at the 2019 Emmy Awards, Halsey performed a version of Cyndi Lauper’s 1983 classic “Time After Time,” over a montage of television stars who died over the past year. Introduced by actress Regina King, the singer performed accompanied only by a pianist and honored Katherine Helmond, Tim [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad