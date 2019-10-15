Stagecoach 2020 Slates Carrie Underwood, Eric Church, Thomas Rhett, Lil Nas X

California’s Stagecoach Festival has named Carrie Underwood, Eric Church and Thomas Rhett as the three nightly headliners for its 2020 edition, set to take place in Indio April 24-26, 2020. Lil Nas X, Dan + Shay, Morgan Wallen, Jon Pardi and Midland are among the next-generation breakouts filling out the vast bill.

Underwood and Church both last headlined Stagecoach four years ago, in 2016. It’s the third time as a headliner for both of them. Rhett, meanwhile, is enjoying his first time in the top slot; he last performed at the desert festival three years ago, when he was second-billed to Kenny Chesney.

For Stagecoach, which makes a more conscious attempt than most country festivals to book women in to and supporting slots, Underwood’s appearance marks the welcome return of a woman in one of the top slots. The last time a female artist headlined was in 2016, when Shania Twain was one of the top three. The 2020 bill is also filled out with some of the stronger up-and-coming young women of country, including Ingrid Andress, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack, Whitney Rose, Jade Jackson and Hailey Whitters.

Stagecoach also always looks to line up a few country veterans and rockers from outside the genre. The welcome rock interlopers for 2020: returnees ZZ Top and first-time festival guest Bryan Adams. Representing country’s legacy this year are Alan Jackson, Tanya Tucker, Marty Stuart, Neal McCoy, Pam Tillis and Billy Ray Cyrus.

Cyrus and Lil Nas X both have official spots on the roster for this edition after showing up as guests last April in a closing DJ set by Diplo, who will reprise the late-night Sunday rave that proved popular in its first go-round.

Other young and bankable mainstream country draws over the three days include California native Brett Young, Dustin Lynch, LoCash and Jimmie Allen.

Alt-country and Americana bookings are on the lighter side than they were in the initial years of the festival, although Hayes Carll, Ryan Bingham, Courtney Marie Andrews, the Haden Triplets, Paul Cauthen and the festival’s most reliable annual attraction, Nikki Lane, will provide plenty of that action in the side tents over the course of three days.

Festival passes go on sale Friday. Three-day general admission is $319. Tickets for the “corral” standing-room pit or first tier of seats go for $1,299, with the second level of reserved seats set at $829. The festival takes place at the Empire Polo Grounds, scheduled, as always, immediately following two weekends’ worth of Coachella Festival in the same setting.