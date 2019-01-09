St. Vincent to Produce New Sleater-Kinney Album in 2019

St. Vincent has plans in the works to produce a new album for ’90s girl-band Sleater-Kinney in 2019.

The indie rock artist behind 2015’s Grammy-winning best alternative music album, “St. Vincent,” announced the news on Twitter Tuesday along with a photo of the artists together in the studio.

Entering the scene in 1994, Sleater-Kinney went on to release seven studio albums between 1995 and 2005, beginning with “Sleater-Kinney” and ending with “The Woods.” In 2006, the group went on hiatus to work on solo projects, not emerging together again until 2015’s “No Cities to Love.” The riot grrrl-influenced band was an important presence on the indie rock scene in the 1990s, known for their outspoken feminist views and liberal-leaning politics.

Sleater-Kinney’s guitarist Carrie Brownstein told NPR, “We always planned on getting back in the studio — it was just a matter of when. If there is an overarching principle to this album, it’s that the tools on which we were relying proved inadequate. So we sought new ones, both metaphorically and literally.”

Though it’s not yet clear what brought these artists together, St. Vincent — whose real name is Annie Clark — is a longtime fan, having covered Sleater-Kinney’s “Modern Girl” on Instagram last year.

The collaboration comes a few months after St. Vincent’s October release of her latest album, “Masseducation.” Brownstein starred in eight seasons of “Portlandia,” which ended its run on IFC last year, and recently appeared in indie comedy “The Oath.”