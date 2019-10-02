Spring Aspers Promoted to President of Music for Sony Pictures

Spring Aspers has been promoted to President of Music for Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group, where she has worked for the last decade. She’ll be tasked with overseeing creative, licensing and publishing, production, and promotion of all Sony Pictures-related music endeavors.

Aspers is credited with assembling all-star collaborations for the Oscar-winning animated film, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” including the song “Sunflower” by Swae Lee and Post Malone, which has been certified at over 8 times platinum with more than 2 billion streams. For the forthcoming movie “Charlie’s Angels,” Aspers has teamed with Ariana Grande to executive produce the soundtrack and first single, “Don’t Call Me Angel,” with Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey. Also coming up for Aspers is Epic Records’ “Bad Boys for Life” soundtrack.

Said Sanford Panitch, President of Columbia Pictures: “Spring is simply an irrepressible power source. Sitting atop a large platform that includes overseeing composers, scores, and soundtracks for dozens of movies a year in addition to being our bridge to the Sony Music side along with everything else in her life, I don’t know how she does it all. We have so much respect for her and this new title is hugely well deserved.”

Aspers’ career started as an independent music supervisor working on “The Big Lebowski.” She later launched Island Def Jam Records’ soundtrack department, working on compilations for such films as “2 Fast 2 Furious,” “Jackass” and “Spider-Man.” She joined Sony Pictures Entertainment in 2009 as EVP Music Creative Affairs.

At Sony, her credits include “Venom,” for which she recruited Eminem to create an original song, with Thomas Newman on “Passengers,” and with Edgar Wright on the soundtrack to “Baby Driver.”

“I’m honored to be part of such a forward-thinking company,“ said Aspers. “It’s a privilege to have the opportunity to work with extraordinary filmmakers, artists, musicians and executives to develop music for film that has a lasting cultural impact.”