×

Spring Aspers Promoted to President of Music for Sony Pictures

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Spring Aspers
CREDIT: BRENDAN HOLMES

Spring Aspers has been promoted to President of Music for Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group, where she has worked for the last decade. She’ll be tasked with overseeing creative, licensing and publishing, production, and promotion of all Sony Pictures-related music endeavors.

Aspers is credited with assembling all-star collaborations for the Oscar-winning animated film, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” including the song “Sunflower” by Swae Lee and Post Malone, which has been certified at over 8 times platinum with more than 2 billion streams. For the forthcoming movie “Charlie’s Angels,” Aspers has teamed with Ariana Grande to executive produce the soundtrack and first single, “Don’t Call Me Angel,” with Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey. Also coming up for Aspers is Epic Records’ “Bad Boys for Life” soundtrack.

Said Sanford Panitch, President of Columbia Pictures: “Spring is simply an irrepressible power source. Sitting atop a large platform that includes overseeing composers, scores, and soundtracks for dozens of movies a year in addition to being our bridge to the Sony Music side along with everything else in her life, I don’t know how she does it all.  We have so much respect for her and this new title is hugely well deserved.”

Aspers’ career started as an independent music supervisor working on “The Big Lebowski.” She later launched Island Def Jam Records’ soundtrack department, working on compilations for such films as “2 Fast 2 Furious,” “Jackass” and “Spider-Man.” She joined Sony Pictures Entertainment in 2009 as EVP Music Creative Affairs.

At Sony, her credits include “Venom,” for which she recruited Eminem to create an original song, with Thomas Newman on “Passengers,” and with Edgar Wright on the soundtrack to “Baby Driver.”

“I’m honored to be part of such a forward-thinking company,“ said Aspers. “It’s a privilege to have the opportunity to work with extraordinary filmmakers, artists, musicians and executives to develop music for film that has a lasting cultural impact.”

More Film

  • Spring Aspers

    Spring Aspers Promoted to President of Music for Sony Pictures

    Spring Aspers has been promoted to President of Music for Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group, where she has worked for the last decade. She’ll be tasked with overseeing creative, licensing and publishing, production, and promotion of all Sony Pictures-related music endeavors. Aspers is credited with assembling all-star collaborations for the Oscar-winning animated film, “Spider-Man: Into [...]

  • S.J. Harris Deadpool 2

    Fox Safety Errors Contributed to Fatal 'Deadpool' Crash, Report Finds

    Twentieth Century Fox committed several safety errors that contributed to the fatal motorcycle crash on the set of “Deadpool 2,” according to a British Columbia workplace safety investigation. Joi Harris, a stunt rider, was killed on Aug. 14, 2017, when she lost control of her motorcycle and crashed into the side of a building in [...]

  • Metallica - James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett

    Symphonic Metal at the Movies: What to Expect When Metallica’s 'S&M2' Hits Screens

    For one night only, Metallica fans will soon be able to witness the combined forces of the world’s most famous heavy metal quartet and the San Francisco Symphony on the big screen. The concert film “S&M2,” scheduled to hit theaters on October 9, will take viewers inside San Francisco’s Chase Center (now home to the [...]

  • Atlantics

    Oscars: Senegal Taps Mati Diop's 'Atlantics' for International Feature Film Entry

    Senegal has selected Mati Diop’s “Atlantics” as the country’s official entry for the best international feature film category at the 92nd Academy Awards. “Atlantics” premiered in competition at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, where it was awarded the Grand Prix. The film is Diop’s feature directorial debut and marked the first time a film directed [...]

  • Dave Gibbons'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' film

    'Watchmen,' 'Kingsman' Creator Dave Gibbons Sells Adaptive Rights to Graphic Novel Series 'Treatment' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Newly minted Madefire Studios has acquired content rights to Dave Gibbons’ science-fiction series “Treatment” and will be going out to filmmakers and writers shortly, Variety has learned exclusively. Gibbons is renowned within the world of graphic novels for creating “Watchmen” with Alan Moore and “Kingsman” with Marc Millar. “Watchmen” is the best-selling graphic novel of [...]

  • Simu LiuMarvel Studios panel, Comic-Con International,

    'Shang-Chi' Star Simu Liu Signs With CAA

    Marvel’s “Shang-Chi” star Simu Liu has signed with CAA for representation in all areas. The news comes ahead of his starring role in “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to center on an Asian superhero. Liu, who was born in China and moved to Canada [...]

  • Stephen Love

    Stephen 'Dr.' Love Inks First-Look Deal With Lionsgate

    Lionsgate has signed a first-look film development and production deal with producer, entrepreneur and author Stephen “Dr.” Love. Lionsgate recently bought “Shadow Force,” starring Kerry Washington and Sterling K. Brown, which Love is producing through his Made With Love Media company. He’s also producing Juel Taylor’s “They Cloned Tyrone” for Netflix. Love recently set up [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad