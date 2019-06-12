Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Tyler, the Creator Lead Spotify’s Songs of Summer Predictions

Summer’s here, and apparently the time is right for trying to predict which songs will dominate the airwaves and pop culture for the next three months.

Following on Pandora’s predictions a couple of weeks back, Spotify today announced its picks for the top songs of the summer of 2019.

As part of the announcement, the streaming giant says songs ranging from Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” and Billie Eilish’s “bad guy” to Tyler, the Creator’s “EARFQUAKE” and Daddy Yankee and Snow’s “Con Calma,” “already have momentum going for them, and are seeing strong engagement in Spotify’s key playlists like Today’s Top Hits, RapCaviar and ¡Viva Latino!”

It also cited newer tracks like “I Think I’m OKAY,” the newly-released collaboration between Machine Gun Kelly, YUNGBLUD and Travis Barker; British band Yonaka’s song “Rockstar” and singer Clairo’s new track “Bags,” the latter of which it says “is resonating with our 18-24 year-old-listeners in particular.”

Spotify said that it “picked these tracks based on a number of factors like streaming numbers, current trajectory and future forecasting from Spotify’s global curation team.”

Spotify’s list of song of the summer predictions for 2019 follows, “in no particular order,” it says: