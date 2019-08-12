×

Shira Knishkowy to Join Spotify's Communications Team

Jem Aswad

Shira Knishkowy, a veteran of Matador Records, will be joining Spotify at the end of this month as communications manager, the company confirmed today. She will remain based in New York and report to Spotify’s Head of Content B2B Communications Chris Macowski. Her last day at Matador will be Aug. 21 and her first day at Spotify will be Aug. 28.

Knishkowy’s years of experience in the indie world bring an artist-savvy approach to the world’s largest music-streaming service, which should work well with Macowski’s background; he worked for seven years at Warner Music Group.

Knishkowy joined Matador in April of 2015 and was most recently its director of publicity. She worked closely with artists including Lucy Dacus, Kurt Vile, Snail Mail, Interpol, Car Seat Headrest, Stephen Malkmus, Yo La Tengo and others. Previously she was director of publicity at Partisan Records in New York for two years (where she worked with The Dismemberment Plan, Deer Tick, and others), and prior to that was with Big Hassle Media from 2011 through early 2013 (Ben Folds Five, Dawes, Gillian Welch, Heartless Bastards, and others).

Early in her career she worked as an assistant at William Morris Endeavor and Yes Know Management, and as a publicity intern at Shore Fire Media.

