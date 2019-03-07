×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Spotify, Google and Pandora Go to U.S. Appeals Court to Overturn Royalty Increase (EXCLUSIVE)

Amazon is filing a separate appeal against the ruling, which would increase writer rates by nearly 50%.

By and
Spotify logo is presented on a smart phone screen in Berlin, Germany, 24 February 2018. According to the media, Spotify co-founder Daniel Ek does not want to lose control of the upcoming IPO of the world's largest music subscription service. Investors who want to invest in the upcoming IPO of Spotify, apparently only get shares that give them less influence than Ek.Upcoming IPO of the world's largest music subscription service Spotify, Berlin, Germany - 24 Feb 2018
CREDIT: HAYOUNG JEON/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Google, Pandora and Spotify have teamed up to appeal a controversial ruling by the U.S. Copyright Royalty Board that, if it goes through, would increase payouts to songwriters by 44%, Variety has learned.

A joint statement from the three companies reads: “The Copyright Royalty Board (CRB), in a split decision, recently issued the U.S. mechanical statutory rates in a manner that raises serious procedural and substantive concerns. If left to stand, the CRB’s decision harms both music licensees and copyright owners. Accordingly, we are asking the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit to review the decision.”

Amazon is filing its own appeal of the decision and didn’t join in the group announcement. Sources say that Apple Music is alone among the major streaming services in not planning to appeal.

Reaction was swift from David Israelite, president/CEO of the National Music Publishers’ Association, who had previously said that the digital companies would be “declaring war” on the songwriting community if they appealed the royalty increase.

“When the Music Modernization Act became law, there was hope it signaled a new day of improved relations between digital music services and songwriters,” Israelite said in a statement. “That hope was snuffed out today when Spotify and Amazon decided to sue songwriters in a shameful attempt to cut their payments by nearly one-third. … No amount of insincere and hollow public relations gestures such as throwing parties or buying billboards of congratulations or naming songwriters ‘geniuses’ can hide the fact that these big tech bullies do not respect or value the songwriters who make their businesses possible.”

Related

The CRB drastically increased royalties for writers in 2018 in a 2-1 decision. Sources close to the situation have pointed to the dissenting judge’s opinion, which argued that the two judges in the majority “create(d) a new combination that nobody had presented.” The companies contend that there was never a chance for the relevant parties to discuss the rates that the judges settled on before the decision was made.

In early February, the CRB decision made last year was officially published, starting a 30-day window in which appeals could be made.

Bart Herbison, executive director of the Nashville Songwriters Association International, joined Israelite in blasting the digital companies’ appeal. “It is unfortunate that Amazon and Spotify decided to file an appeal on the CRB’s decision to pay American songwriters higher digital mechanical royalties,” he said in a statement. “Many songwriters have found it difficult to stay in the profession in the era of streaming music. You cannot feed a family when you earn hundreds of dollars for millions of streams.”

Neither Herbison nor Israelite mentioned Google and Pandora, although it’s not clear if they knew at the time of those statements that those two services were also joining Spotify and Amazon in appealing at the ruling.

Israelite did single out Apple for praise for not participating in an appeal. “We thank Apple Music for accepting the CRB decision and continuing to be a friend to songwriters,” he said. “While Spotify and Apple surely hope this will play out in a quiet appellate courtroom, every songwriter and every fan of music should stand up and take notice. We will fight with every available resource to protect the CRB’s decision.” The NMPA will file its own notice of appeal.

Popular on Variety

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

More Biz

  • Gabrielle Union

    Gabrielle Union to Keynote at Variety's Entertainment Marketing Summit

    Variety‘s Entertainment Marketing Summit presented by Deloitte will examine the industry’s changing brand and content strategies, and actress Gabrielle Union will speak about her creative partnership and new collection with apparel brand New York & Company in a keynote address. Held in Los Angeles on March 21, Variety‘s co-editor-in-chief Claudia Eller will moderate a panel [...]

  • Bob Iger

    Bob Iger Says Disney-Fox Deal Will Close 'Soon,' Updates Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Opening Date

    Disney chairman-CEO Bob Iger told shareholders Thursday the company’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox will close “soon” and that the enlarged company is ready to “hit the ground running.” He also announced an accelerated opening schedule for the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge lands coming to Disneyland and Disney World. Iger addressed shareholders Thursday morning at [...]

  • verizon-spanish-language-ad

    Disney Open to Running More Spanish-Language Ads on English-Language TV (EXCLUSIVE)

    When Verizon wanted to speak to viewers of the recent Oscars broadcast in Spanish, ABC had to change its rules to make it happen. Now the Disney-owned network is willing to do it again. The telecommunications giant aired two commercials in the Oscars featuring people speaking in both English and Spanish. Typically, ABC would require [...]

  • Dev Patel stars as “Arjun” in

    Sued Over ‘Hotel Mumbai,’ Netflix Drops Plans for India Screening (EXCLUSIVE)

    Netflix, Arclight Films International and four other companies are being sued by South Asian regional distributor Plus Holdings over rights to Anthony Maras film “Hotel Mumbai.” Netflix has now shelved its plans to screen the movie in India, where the movie is set, and other parts of South Asia. Dubai-based Plus Holdings claims that it [...]

  • VidAngel logo

    VidAngel Violated Studios' Copyrights, Judge Rules

    VidAngel violated copyright law when it allowed users to skip past offensive content in major studio releases, a federal judge ruled on Wednesday. Disney, Lucasfilm, Warner Bros. and 20th Century Fox sued the service in 2016, alleging that it was streaming movies without the permission of copyright holders. On Wednesday, Judge Andre Birotte granted the [...]

  • DramaFever Exec Accuses Warner Bros. of

    DramaFever Exec Accuses Warner Bros. of Anti-Asian Bias

    A former executive at the Asian-themed OTT service DramaFever filed suit on Wednesday, accusing Warner Bros. of laying off Asian-American executives due to bias. Chung Chang was vice president of finance at DramaFever, which Warner Bros. acquired from SoftBank in 2016. In October, the company announced that it would shut down the service and lay [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad