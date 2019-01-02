Drake’s ‘God’s Plan’ Is Spotify’s Top Workout Song of 2018

Drake’s “God’s Plan” is motivating listeners to do more than just dance.

Released in January of last year, the rapper’s lead single was Spotify’s top workout song of 2018, according to the streaming service’s latest workout trend analysis. With more than 43.5 million workout playlists on Spotify, the music platform routinely evaluates which songs have surfaced as the top motivators for listeners, and this year’s results showcase a prevalence of hip-hop in most listener’s workout playlists.

Joining Drake among the year’s top workout songs is Cardi B’s “I Like It” and Eminem’s “Till I Collapse,” which is also Spotify’s top workout song of all time (another Em track, “Lose Yourself,” is a perennial workout favorite). Additionally, the streaming service found that female listeners preferred Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk” for their workout playlists while male listeners tuned into “Till I Collapse.”

Female listeners over 30 also made up the largest group of workout music streamers while Finland, Sweden, and Ireland claimed the titles for most active countries. As for peak workout times, Spotify found that listeners streamed workout playlists the most in July while November saw the lowest streaming numbers.

2018 also saw a rise in new workout trend-related playlists including interval training, yoga, jumprope, aerobics, and cryotherapy, the top songs of which were Vanilla Ice’s “Ice Ice Baby” and Foreigner’s “Cold as Ice.”

For listeners looking to get started on their New Year’s resolutions, Spotify recommends the Beast Mode, Motivation Mix, and Hype playlists available on the streaming service.