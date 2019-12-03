Drake, Ed Sheeran Top Spotify’s Decade-End Charts

Amid a forest of decade-end statistics posted by Spotify today, Drake and Ed Sheeran hit some notable marks.

The full lists appear below, but highlights Drake as the most-streamed artist of the decade, with 28 billion streams; Ed Sheeran clocked the most-streamed track of the decade, with more than 2.3 billion streams). Sheeran, Post Malone, Ariana Grande and Eminem rounded out the top-five most-streamed artists, while Grande, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Sia and Beyonce were the most-streamed female artists.

The complete lists are posted below:

Spotify Wrapped Top Lists:

Most Streamed Artists of the Decade (Global)

Most Streamed Female Artists of the Decade (Global)

Most Streamed Tracks of the Decade (Global)