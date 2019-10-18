Spirit Music Group Names Nancy Matalon VP of A&R, Announces Additional Hires

Publishing company Spirit Music Group, which recently saw a $350 million recapitalization, has made some key staffing moves. Nancy Matalon, a veteran A&R executive who’s worked wit the likes of Fergie, Jennifer Lopez, Public Enemy and Echosmith, among others, has been appointed vice president of A&R. In addition, Spirit has promoted Melanie Santa Rosa to senior VP, global administration; and hired Tamar Wax to the position of senior director, Film/TV.

“We are very pleased to announce the appointments of these talented executives whose passion, creativity and expertise will bring us great ongoing success artistically and commercially,” said Joe Borrino, COO/CFO, Spirit Music Group and Rak Sanghvi, global president, Spirit Music Group. “Nancy, Tamar and Melanie embody the vision of the new Spirit Music Group and the exciting opportunities ahead of us, and their leadership helps advance our mission to be the premier global publishing partner for songwriters around the world.”

Matalon, whose previous positions include a 10-year run at Sony Music, will be based in Los Angeles and report jointly to Borrino and Sanghvi, as will Santa Rosa, a 10-year veteran of BMI, from New York. Wax, whose career includes music roles at Warner Bros. Television and Miramax Films, will report to Gary Miller, SVP of creative services, out of L.A.

Among the songwriters on the Spirit roster are James Bay, Alan and Marilyn Bergman, Marc Bolan, T Bone Burnett, Jonny Coffer, Johnny McDaid, Graham Nash, Boz Scaggs, Pete Townshend and Gregg Wattenberg.