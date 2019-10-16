Spice Girls Return to CAA

The Spice Girls have returned to their longtime agency after a four-month sojourn to UTA. Creative Artists Agency (CAA) today announced the re-signing of the group for representation in all areas worldwide.

This spring, four original members — Emma Bunton (Baby), Geri Horner (Ginger), Melanie Brown (Scary) and Melanie Chisholm (Sporty), minus Victoria Beckham, aka “Posh Spice,” who was unavailable due to “business commitments” — embarked on their first concert dates since the 2012 Olympics.

The 13-date stadium sold out tour in the U.K. and Ireland, which featured a set list of nearly two dozen songs, grossed more than $78.2 million. Billed as an inclusive experience, the Spice Girls declared at their May kick-off show in Dublin: “We welcome all ages, all races, all gender identifies, all countries of origin, all sexual orientations, all religions and beliefs, all abilities.”

The Spice Girls were formed in 1994 and, with sales of more than 85 million albums worldwide, are regarded as one of the most successful female pop acts ever. In addition, they’re among the most merchandised groups in music history, earning more than $400 million just in 1997. That same year, “Spiceworld: The Movie” set the record for the highest-ever weekend debut — on Super Bowl weekend — grossing more than $151 million at the box office worldwide ($241 million in 2019 dollars).