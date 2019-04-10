×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

South L.A. Intersection to Be Renamed After Nipsey Hussle

By

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
Nipsey Hussle, Ermias AsghedomBET Experience Live!, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Jun 2018
CREDIT: Imagespace/REX/Shutterstock

The intersection of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard will be renamed in honor of the late rapper Nipsey Hussle. The intersection is near the site where Hussle (legal name: Ermias Ashedom) was murdered in front of his store, Marathon Clothing, on March 31.

Los Angeles city councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson announced that the intersection will become “Ermias ‘Nipsey Hussle’ Ashedom Square,” as reported in The Shade Room. The decision came off the heels of an online petition to change the intersection name in honor of the slain rapper.

Harris-Dawson said in a statement, “Nipsey’s genuine nature allowed him to be a light to everyone he interacted with from family, friends, fans, and his larger community.  As a father, brother, and son, Nipsey was a rock helping to build an empire that will continue through generations. Nipsey will always be remembered for delivering a pure, authentic Los Angeles sound, his numerous philanthropic efforts, his innovative, community-focused business mindset, and his humble heart. ”

A memorial for the rapper will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles this Thursday. The late rapper’s family confirmed the memorial today and the venue posted details on its website (please refer to it for complete information).

While Hussle was a Grammy-nominated rapper and a long-established figure on the hip-hop scene — he released his first mixtape in 2005 — his musical influence is overshadowed by his work as an entrepreneur and businessman, and particularly his influence on his home neighborhoods in South Los Angeles. He owned many businesses in the area and was renowned for his kindness to the community, giving jobs to struggling residents, donating money and clothing to a local elementary school.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relive Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

  • Elisabeth Hasselbeck Quit ‘View’ After Barbara

    Elisabeth Hasselbeck Quit ‘The View’ After Barbara Walters Fight About Morning-After Pill

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

More Music

  • Camila Cabello Cinderella

    Camila Cabello to Star in New 'Cinderella' Movie for Sony

    Singer-songwriter Camila Cabello will star in writer-director Kay Cannon’s re-telling of “Cinderella” for Sony Pictures. Cabello will be involved in the music for the project, which grew out of an original idea from James Corden. The film will be produced by Corden and Leo Pearlman through their Fulwell73 banner. The new “Cinderella” will be a [...]

  • Nipsey Hussle, Ermias AsghedomBET Experience Live!,

    South L.A. Intersection to Be Renamed After Nipsey Hussle

    The intersection of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard will be renamed in honor of the late rapper Nipsey Hussle. The intersection is near the site where Hussle (legal name: Ermias Ashedom) was murdered in front of his store, Marathon Clothing, on March 31. Los Angeles city councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson announced that the intersection will become [...]

  • Daniel Ek Spotify

    Hit Songwriters Slam Spotify's Attempt to Lower Royalties: ‘You Have Used Us’

    Nile Rodgers, Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, Greg Kurstin, Frank Dukes, Benj Pasel and Justin Paul, Mike Elizondo, Murda Beatz, Ross Golan and Teddy Geiger — who between them have collaborated with everyone from David Bowie and Aretha Franklin to Adele and Camila Cabello — are among the dozens of songwriters who slammed Spotify in an open [...]

  • Delta Air Lines celebrates Grammy Weekend

    Halsey to Receive New Artist Award From Songwriters Hall of Fame

    Halsey will be the recipient of the Hal David Starlight Award at the 50th Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Dinner, slated for Thursday, June 13 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. The award, created in 2004, recognizes “gifted young songwriters who are making a significant impact in the music industry [...]

  • Blackpink

    K-Pop Sensations Blackpink Set New YouTube Records, Topping Ariana Grande

    Blackpink, the four-member K-pop girl group that has taken the world by storm, has officially broken the YouTube record as the most-viewed music video debut with “Kill This Love.” The group’s “Kill This Love” video, released April 4, garnered 56.7 million views in its first 24 hours, according to YouTube. That beat the previous record [...]

  • 'Assassin's Creed' Symphony Trailer Highlights Holographic

    'Assassin's Creed' Symphony Trailer Highlights Holographic Characters

    The Assassin’s Creed Symphony will feature holographic characters from the series when it kicks off this summer, and show organizers Ubisoft and MGP Live highlighted the technology in a new trailer on Tuesday. The show promises to let fans relive the “Assassin’s Creed” saga by combining its beautiful soundtrack with cutting-edge technology, special effects, and [...]

  • Brandi Carlile Variety Cover Story

    Brandi Carlile to Perform Joni Mitchell's 'Blue' in One-Off L.A. Concert

    If you thought Brandi Carlile was going (entirely) country after seeing her on the Academy of Country Music Awards Sunday night, think again. She’ll be getting her Joni Mitchell side on with a one-time full-album performance of Mitchell’s 1971 LP “Blue” in October in Los Angeles. Tickets for the Oct. 14 show at Walt Disney [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad