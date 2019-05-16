×
‘Soundgarden: Live From the Artists Den’ Immersive Experience to Premiere Next Month

By
Variety Staff

SoundgardenBIG Music Festival, Kitchener, Ontario, Canada - 11 Jul 2015
CREDIT: Rmv/REX/Shutterstock

Soundgarden, along with The Chris Cornell Estate, UMe and Artists Den, announced today a series of immersive events and a set of products titled “Soundgarden: Live from the Artists Den.” According to the announcement, the events will feature a “reimagined experience” of the Artists Den’s previous 2013 concert taping of the legendary Seattle band Soundgarden and its late frontman Chris Cornell, with stops in Los Angeles and New York, as well as a special screening in Seattle. Watch the trailer below.

 

On February 17, 2013, Soundgarden concluded a sold-out U.S. Winter tour in support of “King Animal,” their first studio album in over 16 years, with a special “Live from the Artists Den” taping at the Wiltern in Los Angeles. The group mixed new songs with favorites and rarities performed live for the first time in front of a sold-out crowd. With 29 songs spanning nearly two-and-a-half hours, the concert has become the all-time most requested Soundgarden live show for an official release.

Six years following the original taping, Artists Den in partnership with UMe, will release a selection of products for “Soundgarden: Live from the Artists Den” on July 26. The limited-edition Super Deluxe box will feature the complete 29-song concert film in 5.1 surround sound and stereo on Blu-ray, and more than 30 minutes of bonus interviews with the band, in addition to four black 180-gram audiophile LPs, 2CDs, a 40-page photo book, four band member lithos, and replica artist all-access pass and ticket stub from the original show. Additional products scheduled for release include: 4LP 180-gram audiophile black vinyl, limited edition 4LP color vinyl (each disc will feature a unique combination of splattered colors), Blu-ray and2CD. Digital live album and digital live video will be available for preorder on May 31.

Speaking about Live from the Artists Den, Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil said, “We were very proud and excited to document the performance of our new material from King Animal, and to celebrate with each other and our fans.”

On behalf of the Estate, Vicky Cornell said: “This live show was really special, and I know how much fun Chris had that night. The idea of giving fans the opportunity to experience it in its entirety is something I’m proud to share with them.”

In advance of the album release, Artists Den will present Soundgarden: Live from the Artists Den immersive events of the full 29-song show in New York and Los Angeles, as well as an additional screening in Seattle. The stops in New York and Los Angeles will each showcase 12 HD camera angles customized for an immersive multi-screen viewing experience. A live remix of the original multitrack 48-channel audio in L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound, an ultra-high resolution audio technology from L-Acoustics fidelity. The 360˚ real-time mix will be synced to on-screen footage and further complemented by a light show. The Seattle screening will be located at The Showbox, the same site the band reunited for the first time in 2010 under the anagram “Nudedragons.”

Tickets for the Soundgarden: Live from the Artists Den immersive events will go on sale later today, May 16th at 5PM EDT/2PM PDT at http://artistsden.com/soundgarden as a bundle which includes the 2-CD.

The Soundgarden: Live from the Artists Den immersive events and screening are being held at the following venues. For additional information, visit ArtistsDen.com.

 

Soundgarden: Live from the Artists Den Event Dates

June 17        Los Angeles, CA        The Wiltern (Immersive Event)

June 18        New York, NY        Brooklyn Steel (Immersive Event)

June 23        Seattle, WA        The Showbox (Screening Only)

 

