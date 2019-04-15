×
Sound Fails Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande During Coachella Performance

Variety Staff

Nicki Minaj took the stage on Sunday night in support of frequent collaborator and Coachella headliner Ariana Grande. Unfortunately, Minaj couldn’t hear much of her two-song set with the “thank u, next” pop star due to ongoing sound issues.

It created an especially awkward scene for Minaj, who appeared to lose in-ear audio before she hit the stage for “Side to Side” and “Bang Bang.” Grande continued to sing and rally behind Minaj, who appeared at a loss for words.

The sound was also glitchy during Grande’s set when special guests Mase and P. Diddy hit the stage for a rendition of “Mo Money Mo Problems.

The Coachella Music and Arts Festival is set in the Palm Springs desert where winds can wreak havoc on the performers. Earlier in the night, newcomer Lizzo powered through horrific sound problems during her set.

Back in 2017, the sound was so bad for Radiohead, the U.K. group was forced to exit the stage after suffering major audio difficulties throughout their headlining set.

